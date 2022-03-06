Make sense of something so distant

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

EVEN if the majority of our population has the deepest sympathy for a war-torn citizenry defending itself against an invading army, the Russian invasion of Ukraine must seem a distant conflict. Despite the deluge of shocking images and stories as the war drags into its second week, for us this can still seem a far away occurrence in an ancient culture we know little about. For those Australians born in Ukraine - put at more than 13,300 at the 2016 census, and swelling to almost 40,000 when citizens of Ukrainian descent are included, it is otherwise. The war in Ukraine is also closer to home for Australians of Russian descent - about 20,000 at the 2016 census - and members of this country's Russian community have taken part in protests against the aggression of their president, Vladimir Putin. While few, if any, desire war, the strength of the Ukrainian resistance has gladdened the hearts of those far away from the fighting, and given rise to hopes that an ostensibly stronger Russian military can be kept in check, or perhaps defeated outright. But whichever way you look at it, this has been a horrible couple of weeks for both peoples. For they must watch with horror and up close the spillover and destruction of widescale combat that we had dared to hope was in 21st century Europe solved through other means. The people of both countries have known terrible wars and terrible human losses in the last century and the longer this drags on the more it will reminded them of this. For in the end despite the grand and mendacious rhetoric of leaders, the cost of war is always human. To begin with, even now there is the more than a million Ukrainian residents who have been displaced by the conflict. The longer this drags on, the more of them will look to a new home; somewhere free of that fear. It is like the sad fall of Kabul last year, for a people who have known war up-close for decades. And this much in Australia and in Ballarat, we can also expect; destitute and desperate people who need our help. And that is where we can make a difference.