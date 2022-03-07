news, latest-news,

ANY race in Ballarat was hard to win but Olympian Shaun Creighton said the Begonia Classic was by far the toughest. He looked forward to what a new look Ballarat Begonia Classic might serve up after a 16-year event hiatus. What was a top billing race, Creighton said had the potential to be so much more with support for the homegrown Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute. Ballarat was the place Creighton wanted to be when choosing where to go for university. He was keen to study a non-teaching human movement degree in a town with a strong running culture. It came down to Ballarat or Canberra and his coach had got a job at Ballarat College of Advanced Education (now Federation University). READ MORE: Ballarat Begonia Classic reignites running inspiration Breighton won the 1988 Begonia Classic title, weeks after his international debut at the world student cross country championships. Two years later Creighton was representing Australia in the Commonwealth Games and moved to Canberra on an Australian Institute of Sport scholarship. Creighton, now a sports-turned-intellectual property lawyer, said the Classic was an important race for him in a time when Ballarat was loaded with the nation's best distance runners - including his Ballarat YCW clubmate Steve Moneghetti, who was in his prime. "I remember the race vividly. I actually thought it would be between Merv Johnston, myself and Hector Begeo, a Filipino Olympian who was training in Ballarat at the time. Instead, it actually whittled down to Frank Shevlin and myself," Creighton said. "I remember the railway footbridge, the highway and the long run home. I thought I'd be a chance with two to three kilometres to go because my leg speed was better than Frank's, but he was good runner and this was longer than I was used to racing." IN OTHER NEWS Creighton said the city's running depth in the 1980s was incredible. He ran for YCW with the likes of Moneghetti, national steeplechase winner Stephen McMahon and with 1972 Olympic runner Tony Benson as coach. Benson was the first man to run a sub-17-minute time for a lap of Lake Wendouree. Wendouree, Ballarat Harriers and Eureka were also powerful at the time and Creighton said there was fierce competition to make teams such as the Ballarat to Daylesford relay or state cross country. "One great thing about running now is you've got your elite element that anyone can be out there with in a community run," Creighton said. "There's the whole Parkrun movement now and events like the Classic are an option for people to run a 16-kilometre or maybe a half-marathon to train up and take the next challenge, especially if you're supporting worthy causes." Ballarat Begonia Classic also features a pet-friendly 6km run or walk. The event re-launches on March 20. Every cent from entry fees supports FECRI. Details: fecri.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/9c18cffd-4ef5-4ea2-b7e2-54cf0a4c941a_rotated_270.jpg/r424_156_2355_1247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg