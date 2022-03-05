news, latest-news,

Western United ensured its return to Ballarat was a winning one, surviving a late Newcastle Jet scares to celebrate a 2-0 victory and move clear at the top of the table. Buoyed by scoring his first A-League goal in the 16th minute, United's Swiss centre back Leo Lacroix found the back on the net again early in the second half. John Aloisi's side was given a wake-up call in the 81st minute when Angus Thurgate benefited from a goal-mouth scramble to claw one back for Newcastle. Nerves amplified when stand-in United captain Nikolai Topor-Stanley was a shown a straight red card in the first minute of injury time after a raised-foot seemingly collected Jets' forward Olivier Boumal in the mid-riff. However, on suggestion from VAR, referee Lachlan Keevers later deemed the foul to be only worthy of a yellow card with replays showing the defender was challenging for the ball and inadvertently glanced his opponent. Adisu Bayew had the chance to put the hosts further ahead in the game's dying stages only for two efforts to be frantically blocked by the Newcastle defence. Regardless, the final whistle gifted United its second win ever at Mars Stadium and, more historically, a club-record fourth-straight win this season. Western United travels to face Sydney FC on Friday. It returns to Ballarat on April 2 to host the Central Coast Mariners.

