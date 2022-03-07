Ballarat's apprentices honoured with TAFE and industry awards

news, latest-news,

Ballarat chef Isabella Faull has big plans for her future. This week, she was awarded Federation TAFE's Apprentice of the Year, after completing her Certificate III in cookery, but after years of working her way through kitchens, she said she's getting ready for her next challenge. Ms Faull was a dishwasher at Webster's Market and Cafe when her bosses saw her potential, giving her more responsibilities in the kitchen - an opportunity she jumped at. READ MORE: Young Ballarat workers gain apprenticeships through pandemic recovery scheme "They said why not become a chef, you're really good at it and you can travel with it, and I thought why not," she said. "I just started, and as soon as I did, I never looked back - I loved learning, exposing myself to new foods, and working in a kitchen team." After working around Australia and picking up stints in restaurants like Raggazone on Mair Street, Ms Faull's parents opened the Clothesline Cafe on Humffray Street and hired her. "Since the start of the year, I've written the menu for Clothesline, that was my complete creative control, and I've really stepped into a head chef role, the ordering and organising everything, all of that stuff, which I wasn't expecting to do this early in my career, but it's been good," she said. Working and earning money while completing the TAFE course was another attraction, she added - hospitality, particularly as the pandemic recedes, is a difficult industry, and it requires commitment and passion to achieve results. "I think at times TAFE was really hard, (when I started) I was 21, all my friends were going out every weekend and I was working 7am Saturday and Sunday mornings," Ms Faull said. "That responsibility, that determination to get there, that was one of the hardest parts, to really commit yourself to that, but it's all part of it. IN THE NEWS "I think if you're not passionate about it, it makes it a lot harder, but when you know it's what you want to do - I've always been determined, so I thought I might as well do my best and push myself, because why else would I do it?" Next up is the rite of passage for many young Australian chefs - working in kitchens in the United Kingdom. "I like working in cafes, but I'm looking for more fine-dining now, I've just got a UK visa approved - that's the next step, get some worldly experience," she said. At a separate awards ceremony last week, the Master Builders Victoria regional apprentice of the year awards honoured three Ballarat apprentices, with Mitchell Crough taking home the Future Builder award, Zachary Walter winning the Developing Leader award, and Mark Hunter the Chairperson's Award. The winners were nominated by their TAFEs and registered training organisations, and were judged after a panel interview.

