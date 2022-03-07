news, latest-news,

The fight to stop massive transmission lines being built across valuable farmland will head to Melbourne on Tuesday, with a tractor procession set to shut down Spring Street. Protest groups, including Stop AusNet's Towers, are hoping to send a message to state politicians, who they say can put an immediate stop to the controversial project. Communities along the length of the proposed high-voltage transmission line, the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project, have been fighting for years to send it "back to the drawing board", arguing the design process has been flawed from the beginning, and the project will have irreversible effects for landholders, including suppliers to the Ballarat McCain facility. At a rally in Kingston on Sunday, more than 150 people voiced their frustration, with guest speakers including federal Ballarat MP Catherine King and state Ripon MP Louise Staley, as well as representatives from Hepburn Shire Council and the tourism and agricultural industries. Opponents say project proponent AusNet, which will design, build, operate, and maintain the 190km transmission line from Bulgana, near Stawell, to Sydenham in Melbourne's west, has not listened to their concerns. The proposed route, announced last year, runs through several vital farming communities, with a proposed terminal station at Mount Prospect. With support from councils, there is now a push to ensure the next phase of the process, the Environmental Effects Statement which will require approval from the state and federal governments, emphasises local voices. On Sunday, as politicians stated their opposition to the project in its current form - Ms Staley said a Coalition state government would stop the project entirely, and push for a transmission route through Mortlake, while Ms King said if elected, her government would immediately review the initial RIT-T design process, which she said is "not fit for purpose" - representatives from Stop AusNet's Towers gave an update on how they are fighting to get the project changed, if not stopped altogether. It was noted by Steve Wroe, head of the Daylesford Macedon Ranges Tourism Board, that based on the more than $320 million tourism brings to the area, if the project were to affect just one per cent of that annually, that would be a $3.2 million hit to the region's economy. Gavin Ronan, heading the legal group for Stop AusNet's Towers, said there were several options being explored - some political, some legal. "It's a horrible process, but if we don't keep our fire up, we'll get trampled, so we have to stand our ground, keep our energy, and look after each other," he said. "We're dealing with 'mitigation, management and avoidance', we're not dealing with whole new options (from the proponent)." He said one option is to continue pushing the Victorian planning minister for 350 metre setback from all energy infrastructure, similar to wind turbines, while another is to challenge the independent Australian Energy Market Operator which commissioned the project. Stop AusNet's Towers chair Emma Muir said the community had been overlooked for too long. "This is avoidable, it doesn't have to go down this route - we had to fight to get a seat at the table," she said. IN THE NEWS "It's our safety, it's our livelihood, it's our environment, and it's worth saving and standing up for." Buses will leave for the rally in Melbourne from Creswick at 10am and Wallace at 10.30am on Tuesday, with participants to gather at the steps of parliament from 12.30pm. Sessions on how to submit a response for the EES will be held weekly at the Creswick hub, with Moorabool Shire also holding an online session on Wednesday at 6pm. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

