news, latest-news,

The heavens opened but the stars aligned for Webbcona as it bagged a finals place on a dramatic final day of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant Premier season. In one of three games to proceed in wet conditions, Webbcona upset second-placed Victoria, 62 (14) to 51 (2), to kickstart the desired chain of events. The Matthew Blackburn-skippered rink proved the difference for the hosts, winning an emphatic 31-13 to offset Victoria's sole rink win, 13-23. The match between third-placed Buninyong and Linton was abandoned due to rain - as was Sebastopol's meeting with Creswick - ticking the next box for Webbcona's finals hopes. Now, all attention was on BMS' trip to Learmonth. The visitors were heavy favourites heading into the weekend, sitting fourth and harbouring premiership ambitions, while Learmonth languished at the bottom of the ladder. However, sport, like the weather, has an unpredictable nature. A drawn rink was accompanied by two Learmonth wins to see the host run out a 12-shot victor. BMS only earned two points, laying the platform for Webbcona to jump above it into the top four. Webbcona will play Sebastopol in next weekend's semi-finals, while Victoria meets Buninyong.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/8c03e8c7-a083-4ce7-a82f-f14471b8215d.jpg/r0_197_5472_3289_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg