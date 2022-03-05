news, latest-news,

THE FAITHFUL travelled to Mars to watch Western United in A-League action but many said they could enjoy any major sport right here. As anticipation mounts on whether Ballarat will indeed become a co-host city for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the city's outdoor stadium showpiece is bringing back sport in a major way as the region navigates its way through a new COVID-normal - with sporting crowds. Western United had top billing against Newcastle Jets at Mars Stadium in a small, but loud, crowd on Saturday. This comes on the back of an NRL hit-out between Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights. Western Bulldogs will land on Mars next Sunday for the first AFLW match for premiership points on Ballarat turf. Young United fan Kurt McCreadie travelled from Geelong to cheer on his team live for the first time in what he said felt like ages. It had been ages for Ballarat too - this was United's first game on their Ballarat pitch since May. Ten-year-old Kurt's favourite player at the moment is Serbian striker Aleksandar Prijovic - he is the one who has been scoring most of the goals lately - but there was plenty of Commonwealth Games potential at Mars. And not just for athletics. "I like soccer, but maybe cricket would be really good here," Kurt said. Ballarat's Amy Powell said her children and their friends were rapt to be at a soccer match. Young futsal girls had the chance to play on the pitch at half-time, a treat young Ballarat players had missed for so long. "It's just awesome," Ms Powell said. "Any major sport here is good to watch." Meanwhile, Melton's Joe Adamcewicz met Ocean Grove-based family, Fletcher and Erin Read, in their old hometown. Living in Ballarat is when they first became Western United fans and now three-year-old Fletcher "just loves it", Ms Read said. She found the COVID-safety procedures and space in Mars really comfortable to finally get out and enjoy sport once more. United returns to Mars next month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/b4a215e8-7736-41c3-a07a-e202f44d6b80.jpg/r0_221_4350_2679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg