Police investigate car set on fire in bushland

Ballarat police have confirmed a suspicious fire near Mount Clear is under investigation. Emergency crews were called to the fire in bushland near Tinworth Avenue about 1am on Sunday morning, including firefighters from the CFA and FRV. Police confirmed a motor vehicle was set alight, and investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to file a report online.

