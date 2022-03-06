news, latest-news,

Sebastopol Vikings started their Australia Cup campaign in dominant fashion, beating Barwon 6-2 to progress to the next round of the national knockout tournament. There were nervous moments with Barwon equalising in the first half, before a refreshed approach saw the hosts run out comfortable victors in their first competitive match of the season. Stewart Maylett and Liam Dawson both bagged braces and were joined on the scoresheet by recruit Shaun Romein and 17-year-old Kade Peldys, who is pushing his case for a chance come round one. Vikings coach Corey Smith said the match was an important test with the State League 3 West season only a fortnight away. "In patches we were really dominant. The new players coming in all had an impact," he said. "The positives are the we fact we scored goals, created chances and dominated the match. I guess the negatives are that we were slightly disjointed in areas that we will need to work on. "We're at a stage of pre-season where we haven't played as many games as we would've like through no fault of our own with forfeits and things like that. So it was nice to play a competitive match and see where we're at." The Vikings' opponent for round four of the Australia Cup, formerly known as the FFA Cup, will be drawn in the coming weeks. Smith said attention now shifted to the state league season-opener on March 19. "Some players towards the end of the 90 minutes were feeling it," he said. "But, they really needed those minutes in the legs."

