Company care: A guide to charitable business donations

In a world where we have a constant feed of news connected to us at essentially all times of the day, it can be easy to feel a little hopeless.
With all the information and news we consume we can begin to feel inundated with bad news or less than ideal information.
One way we can counteract this is to donate in some way, we can donate our funds or our time personally, however by recruiting more volunteers to help with a plight, more of a difference can be made.
This is where businesses come in, not only can donations through a business be significantly larger than that of a singular person, but they can also bring more attention to the cause.
Here's our comprehensive guide to how businesses can give back.
Find the correct cause
There are so many charities to donate to, all are worthy causes, so the question is, which one is right for your company?
Finding a cause that resonates with the people within the business will help with long term support and mean that employees are more likely to want to contribute.
This could come in the form of donating to something topical and therefore at the forefront of people's minds, or perhaps a charity that deserves constant attention, such as contributing to homeless shelter support or domestic violence funds.
Another important factor to consider is how the business will donate this money.
A great way to pool donations is to do a company-wide fundraiser. This gets employees involved whilst also bringing attention to the actual cause at hand.
Alternatively, if the company chooses to make less of a deal out of the donation and simply wants to give back, setting up a yearly donation to quietly help the community is a great way to contribute.
Finally, whilst donations are a great way to give back, they're not the only way.
Setting up a yearly donation or fundraising event ensures that charities are getting the financial aid they need.
But, as a company, you can choose to have a day each year dedicated to giving back.
This can be via a company-wide cleanup day or choosing to go help out at a soup kitchen or other organised event.
Whilst funds are fantastic, so many charities are desperately understaffed so giving back in this way will go a long way when done consistently.
Create a more caring community
So often we get caught up in our own day to day lives and problems, which is not to say this isn't fair or justified, however, sometimes it helps to take a step back from your own life and look beyond yourself.
As a business, charitable donations have endless benefits, however, the immediate one that comes to mind is that it is good for your community. You're helping to make a difference and create a better world to live in.
Tax deductions
The immediate reason to give back should never be to gain any personal reward.
However, there are financial benefits to donating to charitable organisations. If a business sponsors or hosts a charity event they often receive tax deductions as a result of this.
Company culture
As mentioned prior, it is important to find a cause that your company cares about.
This is firstly due to the fact that it will help create a sustained long term effort with donations, but it also brings employees closer together.
Working within a business with good corporate culture creates happier workers and better work as a result.
Having days that are dedicated to giving back rather than simply work gives a kinder, more supportive environment to be involved within.
People who care about the business they work within are more likely to try harder within their role and care more about what they do.
Being inside a workplace that seems to genuinely care about the wellbeing of their staff as well as giving back to a worthy cause and the community will likely boost the morale of staff, so it essentially creates a positive domino effect.
Marketing reach
Much like financial gain, the professional gain should not be at the top of the list for reasons to give back, however, you will find that a business that contributes to their community will naturally attract more positive attention than those that do not.
It almost acts like a marketing campaign. If you're wishing to put your business in a positive light and gain natural attention consider sponsoring a charity event. This will likely get you noticed by prospective clientele.
There are no negatives to companies that choose to give back in a charitable manner.
It gives back to the community, boosts the morale of your employees and creates an all-around positive working environment and as a side effect could possibly help you to gain new clients or positive attention.