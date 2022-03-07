news, latest-news,

A NEW employment program from headspace Ballarat aims to give young people more control in determining their pathway in a bid for improved retention and community engagement. The youth employment program (known as YEP) helps empower young people who have mental health barriers to work in finding their right jobs and what they need to do to get there - rather than finding any job. Headspace Ballarat youth vocational specialist Sam Wills said employment programs were not "rocket science" but this new approach tended to buck traditional intuition. In the past Mr Wills might have tended to focus on secure housing and settling other factors before a job hunt or just trying to find any solid job for a young person to get started. Now he says yep. Vocational specialists and mental health clinicians work together with a young person to consider what is possible. As soon as a young person is engaged, a rapid job search is underway and within the month general industry introductions linking a young person to their career interests are made. "Some ideas might be unrealistic but telling a young person that is not always helpful," Mr Wills said. "We have good measures to ensure we don't become a barrier to their employment. They're experts in their lives, they know when they're ready and we go with that. "We work with their preferences, for example, let's have a conversation with a graphic designer and learn about the training, skills and preparation needed for this work...It's about job awareness and knowledge. "We're talking and guiding and testing to see if the work keeps with their preferences." IN OTHER NEWS YEP is based on an evidence-based program from the United States. The tailored-approach also assist in navigating Centrelink, job search strategies, interview preparation, and follow-along support once in a job. There was no time limit for a young person in the program because Mr Wills said it was important young people knew they were worth the efforts. Interested participants or employer partners can contact headspace Ballarat or email, yep@headspaceballarat.org.au.

