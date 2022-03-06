news, latest-news,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | SUNDAY, MARCH 6: NEW CASES: 129 (down from 147 on Saturday) ACTIVE CASES: 1112 (down from 1146 on Saturday) Ballarat has continued to report a gradual drop in new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 25 fewer active cases than on Saturday and almost 120 less than there ere on Thursday. There are 129 new cases reported, which continues a diminishing toll in known new COVID-19 infections. Known active cases have also fallen again, to 1112. This slight decline has also been reflected in neighbouring shires, excepting Moorabool. In other areas: Victoria has reported 5046 new COVID-19 infections and four more lives lost, as known active cases in the state drop remain below 40,000. Of the new cases reported by Victoria's health department on Saturday, 3290 were self-reported from rapid antigen tests and 1756 from PCR lab tests. There are 219 Victorians in hospital with COVID-19, of whom 27 are in intensive care and seven on ventilators. Active cases in the state have declined to 39,451 down from 39,556 on Saturday. There are 60.5 per cent of Victorian adults have received three vaccine doses. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

