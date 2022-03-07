Deadly delays in spotlight again

news, latest-news,

The state's emergency despatch system, including the efficiency of its Mount Helen call centre, is again in the spotlight over delays that may have contributed to the deaths of suffering patients. Nine Media has reported that 12 people, including four children from across Victoria, have died from critical injuries or illness after friends and family made calls to the triple-zero service that were never answered or were picked up too late. The deaths, recorded since October last year, were for calls where those seeking help waited up to 16 minutes to reach an operator, beyond the agency's five-second pick-up target, 60 Minutes and Nine reported. Late in 2021 Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes announced former Victoria Police Chief Graham Ashton has been appointed to lead the independent review of the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority. ESTA runs a major part of its operation based in Mount Helen. Mr Ashton will review ESTA's current functions and will make recommendations to the government on how to improve its capabilities by early next year. Nine News also reported a state government $115.6 million reform package to add 120 staff to the ESTA service. ESTA provides Victoria's 24-hour emergency call-taking and dispatch services for ambulance, fire, police and the Victoria State Emergency Service. In 2020/21, the authority answered more than 2.8 million calls, or one call every 11 seconds. More than 1.9 million calls came via triple zero. Last week, ESTA chief executive Marty Smyth said demand for triple zero ambulance calls had increased by about a third during the pandemic. "We are regularly seeing unprecedented numbers of calls now. Levels, which before COVID-19 were seen only on busy weekends, are now almost a daily occurrence," he said at the time. The latest revelations follow another death of a Phillip Island man who died after waiting 40 minutes for an ambulance in February. 82-year old Stewart Grant suffered breathing difficulties at 12.30pm on January 29, but paramedics were not dispatched immediately despite his family calling triple-zero. The emergency dispatcher had assessed the initial call as appropriate for a call-back from a nurse or paramedic, but when that was made eight minutes later, Mr Grant's condition had worsened and an ambulance was sent. Health Minister Martin Foley said the case was tragic, and told reporters on Thursday that there were issues with how the call was prioritised by the triple-zero call service ESTA. "As I understand, the issue wasn't so much the dispatch of the ambulance. The paramedics were there, other volunteers in the nearby community were there, once the call was distributed," he said. ESTA's call-taking service is under scrutiny from several angles, with the Inspector-General for Emergency Management Tony Pearce looking at the agency, the coroner considering an inquiry into deaths linked to ESTA delays, and an independent review led by former police commissioner Graham Ashton. Mr Grant's case is not the only recent death in Victoria following a long wait for paramedics. In October, father of three Nick Panagiotopoulos died after waiting 25 minutes for an ambulance to arrive at his home in Preston, in Melbourne's north. In the days after his death, the chief executive of ESTA Marty Smyth resigned. Victorian paramedics experienced their busiest quarter on record in the last three months of 2021. The data shows ambulances were called to 91,397 code one cases during that period, a 16 per cent increase on the same time in 2020. Paramedics responded to two thirds of those cases within the average response time target of 15 minutes. Australian Associated Press

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/58cb7cca-7fdb-4362-b80d-7e54d5c04e5e.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg