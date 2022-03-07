news, latest-news,

Harold 'Pompey' Elliott is celebrated and memorialised in the city of Ballarat for his achievements in the First World War, but his younger brother George was also a soldier, a member of the Royal Australian Army Medical Corps who paid the supreme sacrifice. George Elliott's granddaughter Mrs Rosemary Fellows will open one of two new classrooms at the Ranger Barracks, home of the 8th /7th Battalion, The Royal Victoria Regiment, on Tuesday, March 8 at 2.30pm. The rooms are named for the two soldiers responsible for raising the units: the 8th Battalion, raised in 1914 by Ballarat's Lieutenant Colonel William Bolton and based on Ballarat's 70th Infantry (Ballarat Regiment); and the 7th Battalion, raised in 1914 by Lieutenant-Colonel Harold Elliott. Mrs Fellows, who resides in the United States and is currently visiting family in Australia, will open the room named for Elliott. Like Harold, George Elliott attended Ballarat College, became dux and was a champion cricketer and footballer. Although much slighter and less intimidating than his older brother, he played for Melbourne University in the Victorian Football League after turning out for one game with Fitzroy. He also represented Victoria. Studying medicine at Melbourne University, he followed his charismatic brother into the AIF in 1915, sailing for France in August 1916. His wife Lyn and unborn daughter Jacquelyn waited in their Ripponlea home, but Jacquelyn was never to know her father. Elliott served to 1917 in Ambulance Units, winning a Military Cross and being mentioned in despatches. While at the Battle of Polygon Wood in late September, a German shell struck the headquarters of the 56th Battalion, with Captain Elliott inside. A shell fragment crushed the back of his skull. He died some hours later. His older brother laid out George's body and ensured he was buried away from the front line. Harold Elliott instituted an award at Ballarat College in memory of George, which was presented each year until 1973.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caleb.cluff/b2a500a5-f21b-4c93-b57d-209f04ee90ef.JPG/r0_11_347_207_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg