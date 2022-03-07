More than 'bloomin' marvellous': Making the Begonia Festival thrive again

comment,

Council must revisit the Ballarat's Begonia Festival's past and look to the future to thrive and again be our focus to the world in Autumn. Ballarat's Lake Wendouree and historic Botanical Gardens precinct proudly remain Ballarat's most popular tourist attractions and both are free to enjoy. The Ballarat Botanical Gardens contains one of the most famous collections of begonias in the world. They are on show at the Conservatory during autumn, where there is only a small donation for entry. The story of the discovery of staggering quantities of gold in the area that came to be called Ballaarat is well known as is the transformation of a frontier-style tent city on the diggings into a solidly respectable Victorian town resplendent with churches, pubs, wide streets and mansions with verandas. Why begonias? They were first discovered more than three centuries ago by Charles Plumier, a Franciscan monk and botanist, who visited the Antilles Island in 1690 to collect rare plants. He came across six species of the begonia, which he named in honour of Michael Begon, governor of the Antilles. Two hundred years later, in 1864, the first tuberous begonias - tiny, unassuming plants with flowers about the size of a golf ball - were discovered growing in the high Andean rainforests of Peru and Bolivia by Englishman Richard Pearce. Belgian and English horticulturalists put a lot of effort into hybridising begonias to breed the succulent plants with heads the size of dinner plates (as noted by the late Queen Mother on her visit to Ballarat) that we know today. The first potting of tuberous begonias in the Ballarat Botanical Gardens was in 1889 by the garden's first curator, George Langley, but it was not until the late 1890s, under his successors Thomas Rooney and John Lingham, that the gardens became known for the plants. Ronney and Lingham imported them from plant hybridists in Belgium, Germany and England, establishing the foundations of the collection. The idea for a festival was first mooted in Ballarat in the late 1940s by Ballarat businessman Edgar Bartrop, known locally as one of the city's "most energetic and imaginative personalities". He had visited many overseas festivals and had been involved with the Ballarat Homecoming Festival in 1925 and the Centenary in 1938 and consequently believed that the "Ballarat community-minded people not only should, but could, stage a noteworthy festival". Bartrop lobbied hard to groups such as Rotary, Apex, Legacy and Lions clubs, initially with some resistance, and gradually found support for his scheme. The inevitable committee was formed with Bartrop as chairman and a meeting of "representative citizens" was held at the Town Hall in September 1952, at which the desirability of holding a festival was enthusiastically agreed on. In his brief history of the Begonia Festival, author Jon Stephens noted that it was Bartrop's friend and close associate, George Swenson, who made the connection with begonias. He showed Bartrop some photographs of prize-winning American begonias (think Capitola Begonia Festival that Ballarat once had a sister-city relationship with) and compared them with Ballarat's own famous begonias, which were twice as large. "The festival had a name and a focus," he writes. "The Ballarat Begonia Festival was born." And it became Ballarat's first major national tourism event! The first festival began on March 6 with a "Mardi Gras" at Lake Wendouree and a Queen of the Begonias competition. On the following day, the then Prime Minister, Robert Menzies, officially launched an ambitious 10-day program including art exhibitions, street marches, a Highland Day, concerts, a Begonia Ball and a floral carpet display. The festival has been held every March since then, maintaining one of the original aims of providing "12 hours of fun" for each of its 10 days (regrettably recently confined to three days, but this year back to 10 days). During the first Director of the Festival Barry Wilkins' time and also mine, the festival incorporated every aspect of life in Ballarat, with activities from music in the gardens to sports and culture, and wine and food. There were special exhibitions at the Art Gallery and the Gold Museum at Sovereign Hill; a huge outdoor Apex Art Show at Lake Wendouree; Gardening 2002 exhibition in the Botanical Gardens; shows at Her Majesty's Theatre; a Begonia Ball, a Begonia Mass at St Patrick's Cathedral to mention a few. All in all, a celebration of "Ballarat - the city beautiful". I encourage everyone to invite friends and relatives to come to the Festival and enjoy "Beautiful Ballarat" in autumn. As we used to say, it should be "bloomin marvellous". It all goes to show that individuals like Edgar Bartrop can make a difference! In conclusion, I encourage the powers that be in this city to carefully monitor this year's festival and look to the festival running for the month of March from next year - when Ballarat is at its best! Ballarat experiences its best weather then, hence the reason to show case our great city. Four weekends celebrating and not limited to our lake and gardens, the arts, sport, our history and Ballarat as a city of innovation; with our internationally famous begonias as our flagship event, and food and wine as a reason to stay overnight, preferably a couple of days. We also need to encourage our local community to invite their friends and relatives to Ballarat to experience all the diversity it has to offer. The Begonia Festival could again be of huge economic benefit to our city. Our attractions also must feature all our heritage - the Art Gallery with a tempting exhibition (think Bendigo or the NGV), Sovereign Hill, Her Majesty's Theatre with a locally produced show, and, of course, the Eureka Centre. And, finally, we must find a way that encourages everyone, particularly representative associations, to work together interdependently - just take a look at Bendigo. United we can make it happen. During my time we had some 300 passionate volunteers and exceptional community / business support. Ron Egeberg was a board member, deputy chairman, chairman and director during the 1980s to 2002.

