LAST week's final round washout played into the hands of both Webbcona and Victoria, but there are no second chances this time around with the two squads set to go head-to-head in Tuesday's knock-out semi final. The four best teams in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region will go head-to-head over the next three Tuesday's to determined the season's best team. While Midlands and City Oval will get another chance should either stumble this week in their one versus two clash, for Webbcona and Victoria it's a case of now or never when they match up at Webbcona. Round 16 and 17 wins over both Central Wendouree and Creswick have Webbcona hitting form at the right time of the season, however it will need to be at its best in the coming three weeks having lost to both City Oval and Midlands in the second half of the season. Webbcona's squads will be led by Leah McArthur, Colin Young and Sarah Braybrook who will go up against a Victoria opposition which will be skippered by John Quick, Alan Dennis and Noel Verlinden. Victoria is a team notoriously tough to get a read on. Seemingly inexplicable losses late in the season to Clunes (Clunes' only victory of the year) and Creswick, who itself only won four times and then a thumping win over runaway competition leaders Midlands leave Victoria as a bit of an unknown commodity. But one thing about Victoria is it has known exactly where it stood in the pecking order all season and have done enough to make sure it qualified for finals. The top of the table clash between Midlands and City Oval pits the two teams which have dominated most of the season in a battle for the first place in the grand final. Midlands has been outstanding for the majority of the year, dropping just the two matches all season, but one of those came in round 16 when it lost 14-2 against Victoria. City Oval has been flying in recent weeks, winning the past four matches completing big wins over Buninyong, Central Wendouree, Webbcona and Sebastopol with the most recent defeat coming in round 13 against BMS. The two sides met just once this season with Midlands picking up a clean sweep of 16 points in a big 69 shots to 43 victory. That day it was big wins to Midlands pair David Speechley and Paul Kennedy that separated the two squads, while Gregory Plier's squad held on for a one-shot win over Wayne Roberts. This week Speechley, Kennedy and Plier will match-up with Chris Smith, Ian Robinson and Roberts in the battle for the first grand final berth. The loser will clash with the winner of Webbcona versus Victoria in next week's preliminary final

