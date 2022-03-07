news, latest-news,

The number of active cases in Ballarat has dropped slightly in Ballarat in the last 24-hours. The number of active cases in the city now sits at 1108, after 167 new cases were recorded. New cases were also recorded in neighbouring shires, with eight new cases recorded in Hepburn Shire bringing the total number of active cases to 62. Meanwhile, 41 new cases were recorded in Moorabool Shire, bringing the total number of active cases in the shire to 269, and 18 new cases were recorded in Golden Plains Shire, bringing the total number of active cases to 149. There were five new cases recorded in Pyrenees Shire, bringing the total number of active cases to 37. It comes as Victoria has reported 5646 new COVID-19 infections and another two deaths. Of the new cases reported by the Health Department on Sunday, 4254 were self-reported from rapid antigen tests and 1391 from PCR lab tests. The number of Victorians in hospital with COVID-19 has risen by eight to 227 patients on Sunday. This includes 29 patients in intensive care and seven on ventilation. Active cases in the state have dropped to 39,094 cases. Some 61 per cent of Victorian adults have received three vaccine doses. - WITH AAP We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

