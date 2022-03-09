comment,

Someone asked me the other day what was the one thing you would suggest visitors to Ballarat should see. My answer was crystal clear and I am sure some people in Ballarat may not know about it. People will drive past it daily and not notice it. Others may notice it, but not stop and have a look. It is not the favourite Sovereign Hill and the history of gold which itself is superb. It is not the gold rush architecture of the city centre. It is not the statues and memorials of Sturt Street Park or Prime Ministers Avenue in the Botanical Gardens. It is not Lake Wendouree or the Begonia festival. All of these are magnificent and must all be seen...if you can see more than one thing. Each of us will have your own favourite. Mine is a newish garden and a smallish statue. It is in the shadow of the biggest monument in Ballarat, the Arch of Victory now over 100 years old, at the start of Ballarat's Avenue of Honour. This almost miniature and seemingly insignificant statue is my choice. This statue is that of the Grieving Mother. HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY. A friend said to me once that 'there is no substitute for good art'. This statue is truly good/magnificent/wonderful/add your descriptors. The detail is perfect, the overall sense is one of pathos. Its simplicity is breathing taking and heartbreaking. You may not agree with my choice, but go and see her and quietly sit in the garden and think about your mother with thanks. Say a pray too, for all of today's mothers who have a different but daunting task in today's world. The plaque at the statue simple says: "I had no skill to offer I had no wealth to spend Mine was a greater glory I had a son to send Silently the shades of evening gather round my lonely door Silently they bring before me the face I shall see no more." I have seen many famous statues around the world and this unheralded statue is one of the best, if not the best. PS: An acknowledgement to Peter Corlett, the sculptor, and a thank you for this fine work. February marks the fifth anniversary of the opening of the garden on Sturt Street at the Arch of Victory

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/88c32c89-a37d-4b3e-8a04-925553079bb5.jpg/r0_142_4928_2926_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg