Scores of new ambulance call takers will be trained in coming months to work in Ballarat and other Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority centres to combat soaring call numbers which have lead to a blow out in the length of time taken to answer emergency calls. The state's emergency dispatch system, including the efficiency of its Mount Helen call centre, is again in the spotlight over delays that may have contributed to the deaths of suffering patients. Nine Media reported that 12 people, including four children from across Victoria, have died from critical injuries or illness after calls made to triple-zero service went answered or were picked up too late. Victorian Ambulance Union secretary Danny Hill said he knew of calls going unanswered for up to 39 minutes, and of call takers having 20 calls banked up waiting to be answered. ESTA's pick-up target is five seconds. Mr Hill said that in a number of cases resulting in deaths, ambulance crews had been available to respond but the call had not come through. The union, which also represents the ambulance call-takers, first raised the alarm about inadequate resourcing in May last year, well before COVID's Omicron surge. "At the beginning of 2020 when COVID started to hit we saw health services begin contingency planning and build capacity for the wave that we eventually saw with Omicron," Mr Hill said. "ESTA didn't start that work until late last year. We started to see delays play out daily, delays of around two minutes, in May 2021 and they didn't do enough then. If they had done we would have had more call takers ... trained and available to take calls and dispatch ambulances but that alarm was not taken seriously at the time." A major part of ESTA's operation is at Mount Helen, with other call centres in Burwood and Williams Landing. Ambulance calls averaged nearly 4000 calls a day during the peak of the Delta and Omicron wave in December 2021 and January 2022 - the busiest period in ESTA's history - and remain high. Mr Hill said that workload was the type normally only seen during a thunderstorm asthma type event, or a busy New Year's Eve, but was now occurring daily. He said call takers not only dispatched ambulances to patients, in events like cardiac arrest or with newborn babies the call taker talked callers through delivering CPR, clearing airways and other life-saving measures. "They hear the fear, the frustration of people at the end of their tether emotionally trying to safe a loved one and unable to get through and it takes a huge physical and emotional toll on them," he said. Mr Hill welcomed a $115.6 million funding package from the state government to bring on more call-takers, better support and manage the workforce and deliver recruitment and community education campaigns. The funding will create an extra 120 new ongoing positions, on top of 43 new workers funded in the last state budget who have all been recruited and are taking calls. But he said it was frustrating having to wait for a "catastrophy" for that investment to occur after call-takers first raised the issue of two minute delays 10 months ago. IN OTHER NEWS Victoria's emergency services minister Jaclyn Symes praised ESTA's call takers for their work throughout the pandemic. "It's plain to see just how much pressure Omicron has put on our health system, and I know this has been a difficult time for Victorians who've faced distressing delays getting through to Triple Zero," she said. "ESTA's call-takers have done an incredible job throughout the past two years but it's clear they need more support. Building on a funding boost last year, this additional investment will help further relieve the pressure on call-takers, reduce delays and provide the service that Victorians should expect." Former Victoria Police chief Graham Ashton is leading an independent review of the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

