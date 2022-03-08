news, latest-news,

A young Ballarat woman has big hopes of enacting change on the political front. Sissy Austin is one of four people running in the Victorian Greens' senate ticket. The Gunditjmara, Keerray Wurrung, Peek Wurrung and Djab Wurrung woman has long been a community advocate for grassroots change. She decided to run in the election due to a desire to see more Indigenous people have their unique perspectives heard, and to contribute to making political decisions. "I decided to run initially because I think the time is now for an increase in First Nations' women's voices and experiences [being heard] at the table and being part of the conversations, not just as elected members but throughout the election period," Ms Austin told The Courier. It is believed to be the first all-Indigenous ticket. "It's significant given it's the first all First Nations' senate ticket and I have a lot of trust and faith in the Greens in enabling First Nations' voices to lead the way," Ms Austin added. "We've seen that with Lidia Thorpe. I think she has inspired and created a new wave of motivation and connection for mob within the political system." Led by Lidia Thorpe, Ms Austin is also running alongside Adam Frogley and Zeb Payne for the upcoming election. She said the collective force of all four candidates standing up together was "incredibly powerful". What she is hoping to raise awareness of and instigate change around are two issues she is "very passionate about". The first is the high numbers of First Nations children in the child protection system. A kinship carer of about seven years, she clearly understands the issues and is a strong advocate for changes to the system. "First Nations children are overrepresented in the child protection system," she said. "All the groundwork has been done. There are recommendations that need to be put into place from the Bringing Them Home and other reports." Ms Austin has also worked in the family violence sector for the last four years and is "really passionate" about creating more space for conversations for people with lived experience. "The statistics of violence against women in this country is a national shame," she said. "There are amazing voices and experiences that need to be heard and having grassroots community members like myself run in elections and be a candidate is integral." She hopes her position as a victim-survivor will allow her to be a valued part of important conversations that will lead to change. "If we don't have grassroots stories and experiences at the table to shape policies and procedures that impact our day to day lives then we will never break that cycle." The Greens are also pushing for a national treaty and a national truth-telling process, which Ms Austin is supportive of. In standing up, it is crucial for her to stay true to herself and continue acting with integrity and being accountable to her people and community. "I don't need to change who I am as an Aboriginal woman to fit into this incredibly white colonial political system," she noted, adding the system needed to change to accommodate First Nations people. "We're not the ones that need to change, there are so many changes that need to be made for it to be a safer space for women, but black women in particular." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/38c4bdf3-4f00-487b-82da-a27ed6d98fb8.jpg/r0_107_6048_3524_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg