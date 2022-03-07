End of an era; Madigan could be the last bastion of old party following deregistration

news, latest-news,

Former Victorian senator and Hepburn resident, the late John Madigan, could be the last standing federal parliamentarian for one of Australia's historic minor parties following its deregistration in the lead up to the federal election. The DLP was formed in 1955 as a result of the controversial ALP split where left and moderate factions clashed over communism in the trade unions and the party. It was then represented in the Senate from that year until 1974 when it lost all its Senate positions in the double dissolution. It suffered a further blow in 1978 when only the Victorian branch continued to operate following a vote by other state branches to reaffiliate with the ALP. It claimed to stand for traditional labour values and the family but failed to gain any traction as it was obscured by other minor parties and faded into increasing obscurity apart from some brief state representation in Victoria's upper house. Then in 2010 it returned to prominence with the election to the Senate of John Madigan, based on a primary vote in Victoria of 2.3 per cent. He was the first successful federal candidate for the party for 40 years. Mr Madigan stood on a policy platform of Australian manufacturing and traditional values but had a falling out with the party. He left the party in 2014 to sit as an independent but failed to get re-elected at the 2016 double dissolution election after forming his own party. READ MORE Vale John Madigan; senator and blacksmith Mr Madigan died in June 2020. The Democratic Labour Party has now been deregistered ahead of the federal election due in May. The Australian Electoral Commission said the party did not meet the requirements of registration, including having at least 1500 members or federal parliamentary representation. A membership list lodged by the party in December contained the details of 1650 people. But subsequent checks by the AEC found a number of duplicate names, some names that could not be matched to the electoral roll and 21 people on the list who were dead. A further random sample check found 14 people who denied membership - well above the four denials of membership permitted under electoral laws. The party argued the AEC's processes were flawed but the decision was upheld.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/f87db55f-d2be-4f94-8e9f-348edf3deb3d.JPG/r591_653_3811_2472_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg