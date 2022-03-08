news, latest-news, Autism friendly, Cycling, Power2Pedal, Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling club, Disability friendly

Graduation day came for the participants of the hugely successful Power2Pedal program on Monday night, with many finishing the cycling course with new skills - and confidence. Over five weeks, the program has coached children aged five to 12 with autism to ride a bike in an inclusive and supportive environment. Nigel Wallis said his son Mitchell was completing Power2Pedal with greater confidence on the road. "He's been able to learn some pretty valuable skills," he said. "A couple of elements of this course he's learnt have been the power start, balance, and signalling." The program was enabled by a partnership between Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club, Leisure Networks, VicHealth, City of Ballarat, Sports Central, Reclink Australia and Solve Disability Solutions. Program facilitators were trained by Cycling Australia. Teacher Chris Liston said it has been "awesome" to see the growth in participants. "We had a number of children that weren't able to ride that can ride now," he said. "It's a great feeling in all, and it's great feedback and response when the parents say that they just wish we could keep going, and it's just so fantastic for their kids." This was the second iteration of the program after a successful run in 2021 was funded by a City of Ballarat grant. Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club president Tim Canny said this year course bookings reached capacity, and he hoped to see another Power2Pedal soon. "It's incredibly rewarding and pleasing to see so much improvement and the smiles on the kids' faces," he said. "The improvement and enjoyment they're getting out of riding a bike gives kids a sense of independence as well, they can do something by themselves and that in itself is a great thing for the kids to feel." For Mitchell, Mr Wallis said he will carry the learning from the course into the future. "It's been a really good opportunity for him," he said. "He's disappointed that this is the last night, but he's got some skills, he's going to head off from this with a bit of confidence."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/c564c428-2369-44c2-8a80-dee99e439c35.jpg/r9_85_3814_2235_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg