news, latest-news,

CITY Oval is just one win away from crowning its 100th birthday celebrations with the Tuesday Premier Division title in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Division after a stunning display from the Wayne Roberts skippered team in defeating Midlands. Despite dropping two of the three rinks, Roberts' squad was simply untouchable in one of the most lop-sided results seen in Premier bowls for many years. His team of Janine Roberts, Sally McCracken and Peter Cameron smashed its way to a 29-3 win over Paul Carlyle's squad, earning his club more than enough points for the 59-41 victory and propel them straight into the grand final in two weeks. Despite winning the other two rinks thanks to a one shot win to Paul Kennedy over Chris Smith and seven shot win to David Speechley over Ian Robinson, it was always catch up for the Midlands teams that had previously only dropped one match for the entire season. Midlands now heads into a do-or-die preliminary final match-up with Victoria after it was way too strong for Webbcona. Victoria are a team capable of anything on its day, but also capable of a strange result. But this time it was on its best behaviour with a three-rinks-to-nil win and a 69-54 result. It was smooth sailing across the games for Noel Verlinden who's team secured a 24-19 win over Leah McArthur, Alan Dennis who won 26-18 over Colin Young and John Quick who had a battle, but eventually got on top of Sarah Braybrook.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/5f827d72-b2e5-4e6a-87e8-307f1309f721.jpg/r0_126_3631_2178_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg