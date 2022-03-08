CITY Oval is just one win away from crowning its 100th birthday celebrations with the Tuesday Premier Division title in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Division after a stunning display from the Wayne Roberts skippered team in defeating Midlands.
Despite dropping two of the three rinks, Roberts' squad was simply untouchable in one of the most lop-sided results seen in Premier bowls for many years.
His team of Janine Roberts, Sally McCracken and Peter Cameron smashed its way to a 29-3 win over Paul Carlyle's squad, earning his club more than enough points for the 59-41 victory and propel them straight into the grand final in two weeks.
Despite winning the other two rinks thanks to a one shot win to Paul Kennedy over Chris Smith and seven shot win to David Speechley over Ian Robinson, it was always catch up for the Midlands teams that had previously only dropped one match for the entire season.
Midlands now heads into a do-or-die preliminary final match-up with Victoria after it was way too strong for Webbcona.
Victoria are a team capable of anything on its day, but also capable of a strange result. But this time it was on its best behaviour with a three-rinks-to-nil win and a 69-54 result.
It was smooth sailing across the games for Noel Verlinden who's team secured a 24-19 win over Leah McArthur, Alan Dennis who won 26-18 over Colin Young and John Quick who had a battle, but eventually got on top of Sarah Braybrook.
EYES ON IT: Loris Gullock of Webbcona bowls in the semi-final match-up with Victoria. Picture: Adam Trafford
Midlands 41 (4) def by City Oval 59 (12)
Maureen Goldsmith, Gregory Plier, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 19 def Peter Orr, Cheryl Magrath, Elizabeth Kierce, Chris Smith 18, Judy Wilson, Janet Vincent, Geoffrey Jenkins, Paul Carlyle 3 def by Janine Roberts, Sally McCracken, Peter Cameron, Wayne Roberts 29, Judith Winnell, Eric Kosloff, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 19 def Betty Paton, Sandra Grano, Leigh McKenzie, Ian Robinson 12
Webbcona 54 (0) def by Victoria 69 (16)
Joy Feltham, Murray Alpen, Harold Worsley, Leah McArthur 19 def by Donna Leeson, Peter Hawkins, Helene Stenning, Noel Verlinden 24, Loris Gullock, Raylene Worsley, Robert Edwards, Colin Young 18 def by Alexe Hamilton, Robert Chapman, Deb Gorin, Alan Dennis 26, Coral Crawford, Gary Johnson, Tom Clarke, Sarah Braybrook 17 def by Jill Hopper, Brenda Hughes, Richard Haddrick, John Quick 19
Beaufort 64 (14) def Smeaton 51 (2)
Jennie Godfrey, Ros Vowles, William Godfrey, Keith Topp 20 def Peter Kersley, Elizabeth Cosgrave, Jenny Toose, Helen Mizzeni 15, Fay Tucker, Wilma Wereszczuk, Peter Milenkovic, Stefan Wereszczuk 24 def Barbara Adam, Helen Jenkin, Robyn Shaw, Kevin Clohesy 13, Janet Carson, Rohan Quinton, Carmel Milenkovic, Victor Dunn 20 def by Suzanne Lafranchi, Graeme Perry, Jenny Tranter, Rhonda Armstrong 23
Daylesford 57 (14) def City Oval 53 (2)
Wendy Goodwin, Liz Wigmore, Stevan Stupavski, Maureen Tate 14 def by Anne Madeley, Rosaleen Ryan, David Flintoft, Mich Brown 18, Ted Goodwin, Margaret Coffey, Rodney Poxon, Rose Marshall 18 def Lynette Kelson, Kathleen McKenzie, Gary Hamilton, Lloyd Sims 17, Gerald Coffey, Lois Voterakis, Anne Bremmer, Dot Bull 25 def Mary Oonk, Janis Vance, Cecil Deans, Ronald Coxall 18
ALL SMILES: Noel Verlinden of Victoria had plenty to smile about in a three rink win. Picture: Adam Trafford
Victoria 54 (2) def by Linton 59 (14)
Vicki Chapman, Brett Harrison, George Pyke, Robert Whitcher 18 def by Sydney Walters, Margaret Phillips, Karen Hall, Eugene Grigg 24, Marlene Davis, Dante Prenc, Francis McGuigan, Max Philipson 22 def Ray Wilson, Judy Hucker, James Fraser, John Hetherington 14, Rhonda Chapman, Fran Haddrick, Arthur David, Kevin Coad 13 def by Lynette White, Doug Hucker, Brendan Vandenberg, Craig Grenfell 21
Invermay 41 (0) def by City Oval 71 (16)
Jenny Blower, Ruth Nunn, Helen Burzacott, David Carlyle 14 def by Patricia Birch, Adrian Graham, Garry Powell, Ken Birch 20, Heather Brennan, Tony Morrish, William Boyd, John Moroney 13 def by Judy Alexander, David Murphy, Terry Grano, John Peddlesden 25, Norma Day, Francisca Grady, Yvonne McDonald, John Macdonald 14 def by Jeffrey Clack, Sandy Orr, Bob Jenkins, Peter Oxlade 26
CONCENTRATION: Alan Dennis of Victoria bowls in his team's big win over Webbcona. Picture: Adam Trafford
Webbcona 77 (16) def City Oval 45 (0)
Brett Collins, Helen Williams, Rod Barton, Luci Smolski 22 def Anne Poulton, Ray Kinna, Charles Phillips, Eddie Harman 16, Margaret Alpen, Ron Davidson, Leon Stevens, Bob Rodger 20 def Rosie Powell, John Tansley, Barry Hender, David O'Sullivan 14, Glad Gullock, Robert Shepherd, Vicki Waldron, Tony Hendy 35 def Neil Sutherland, Heather Doling, Helen Kinnersly, Joe Arnold 15
Ballarat North 51 (2) def by Smeaton 65 (14)
Robert Norman, Carol Taylor, Ken Taylor, Colin Thompson 19 def by Val Rumler, Marilyn Stephens, Denis Sanford, Carol McKay 23, Olive Gunnell, Allan Webster, Leslie Ayres, Scott Plater 8 def by David Davidson, Judith Slater, Shane Slater, Robert Seamons 29, Jackie Metcalf, Dennis Radisich, Steve Feldman, Garry Bowden 24 def Frances Muller, David Pedretti, Sue Richards, Robin Cawthan 13
Beaufort 28 (0) def by Ballan 55 (14)
Victoria 22 (1) def by City Oval 52 (13)