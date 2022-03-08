coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | TUESDAY, MARCH 8 NEW CASES: 180 (up from 167 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1254 (up from 1108 yesterday) Ballarat has recorded a slight increase in daily COVID cases, with 180 reported in the 24 hours to midnight, Monday. The number of active cases in the city has also risen to 1254, compared to 1108 in the previous reporting period. New daily infections dropped to 129 over the weekend before rising again. In other areas: Victoria has reported six COVID-19 deaths and another 7043 virus infections. Of the new cases, 5452 were from rapid antigen tests and 1591 from PCR lab tests, the health department confirmed on Tuesday. The number of Victorians in hospital with COVID-19 has dropped overnight by 24 to 203 patients. This includes 29 people in intensive care with four on ventilation. Active cases in the state stands at 43,595. There is now 61.1 per cent of Victorian adults vaccinated with three doses. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/d206e1b8-bc55-47cf-8df5-2b21372df841.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg