Victim felt disturbed after caravan park attack

A man who was attacked after watching television in his caravan with his wife would have felt disturbed and concerned, a magistrate said. The victim heard a loud bang outside his caravan and yelled 'what's the matter mate?' to a man walking away after checking outside. Jason Kennedy ran back and swung at the victim who fell back and suffered a cut to his head and bruising. Kennedy was also charged for possessing a knuckle-duster on another date and contravening a community corrections order. IN OTHER NEWS: He pleaded guilty at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after Magistrate Hugh Radford gave a sentence indication he would not impose a term of imprisonment for the offending. Mr Radford said he understood the experience would have been 'concerning' and 'disturbing' for the victim but the accused man had stable accommodation and would benefit from mental health treatment. He imposed a 12-month community corrections order with conditions Kennedy complete mental health assessment and treatment. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

