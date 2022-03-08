news, latest-news,

The hunt is on once again for ideas for initiatives to improve businesses across the city as Ballarat's Best Ideas returns for 2022. A joint initiative between the City of Ballarat and Ballarat company Suggest it, Ballarat's Best Ideas launched on Tuesday and will run for six weeks until April 19. With prizes between $500 and $750 up for grabs, the competition has entrants put their ideas on how to improve local businesses through a digital suggestion box. The three best ideas are then chosen by a panel of judges from council, Federation University, Crazy Ideas College and Runway, with the entrants winning either a Ballarat staycation experience, an Apple Watch or a Trek bike. Last year, the three winners suggested a 'Paint the City' initiative for Haymes Paint to repaint Ballarat's historical buildings, a bread delivery subscription service for 1816 Bakehouse, and a cookbook of the city's most popular dishes by Plate Up Ballarat and Eat Drink West. Other ideas included a suggestion from one young person for the Ballarat Wildlife Park to install a wave park so visitors can see the animals but also go surfing. READ MORE: Suggest It campaign uncovers great ideas for Ballarat businesses This year's winning businesses will also receive $500 to go towards implementing the winning ideas, along with continuing support from the project's partners to see the ideas through to fruition. Nick Clare from Suggest it said two focuses of this year's competition were to attract ideas from young people and visitors to Ballarat. "What we know through our research and through our connections with Federation University and Crazy Ideas College is that young people have got great ideas and they've got an ability to really sense that," he said. "What we've learnt over the last couple of years is that they've probably been suppressed a little bit. It's been 'do this, do that' from the government, so they're busting and reading to go and we're really looking forward to seeing young people coming out and giving their ideas. "We know the visitor economy has been exceptionally hard. Ballarat is huge for visiting friends and relatives and people coming back, so what we want to do is find out what are those ideas... what are those ideas to really not only raise the ceiling of the experience, but also raise the floor as well." IN OTHER NEWS: Work is in progress for implementing last year's winning ideas, with the cookbook targeted for Christmas, 1816 Bakehouse looking into a delivery service and Haymes Paint and the City of Ballarat meeting around refreshing Sturt Street's heritage buildings. Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said the competition was a chance to think outside the box coming out of COVID. "As we come out of COVID, we need to really be thinking creatively about what we want Ballarat to look like for the next decade and beyond. We've got this unique opportunity to really reshape the city in a way that serves our next generation of up and coming leaders in unique ways. "One of the things I really hope comes out of the COVID period, in particular, is this new way of doing things, this willingness to accept ideas no matter how initially crazy they might sound, because when you start to pull them apart, they might be actually quite easy to deliver over a period of time and there might be actually quite a lot of interest," he said.

