A Pot of Courage cafe founder Shiree Pilkinton believes Ballarat still has a way to go before the city can boast true gender equality. Speaking at an International Women's Day event at Cafs, Ms Pilkinton said many women still experience discrimination based on gender, race and other factors and urged everyone in the community to call out discrimination in all its forms. And while celebrating International Women's Day and the achievements of women across the world who are making a big difference, Ms Pilkinton said we must also "acknowledge we still do have a very long way to go". Many of the women on staff at A Pot of Courage, a social enterprise cafe in Barkly Square, have experienced discrimination first hand in Ballarat. "A number of people involved on staff at Pot of Courage are people who have not even been interviewed, or pretty much ignored at their workplace or had ridiculous comments made like "your English isn't good enough to be a barista' which is absolutely rubbish because there's nothing wrong with their English," she said. "We've even had someone apply for a job to iron clothes and told their English was not good enough. It's clear discrimination as you don't need to have brilliant English to iron clothes. This is an issue happening in our own community - discrimination, racial profiling, racism. That behaviour happens all the time and will not stop until people call it out." Ms Pilkinton said continuing high family violence rates and the fact an average one woman a week loses their life in Australia through family violence were "nothing to celebrate" and a shift in culture and attitude was needed. "We are still fighting for that gender equality. I consider myself to be a really strong advocate for people who don't really have a voice in the community and will always call that behaviour out. Unless we do stand up and call it out it will continue and we won't reach the point where we feel it's an inclusive community." Ms Pilkinton spoke at the Cafs event alongside Ballarat Clarendon College cricketer Sara Kennedy, 14, who is believed to be the first female in Ballarat Associated Schools history to play in the top level boys' cricket competition. IN OTHER NEWS "She proves that young women in sport can actually stand up and be taken seriously. They can play like a girl and be honoured for that because that can take you to national and international arenas," said Cafs chief executive Wendy Sturgess. Ms Sturgess said it was important for Cafs to mark International Women's Day and shine a light on the fact that women are still discriminated against in our community. "We support women who are vulnerable, who don't have a voice at the table," she said. "You might think it's all fixed for women but what we actually see is no it's not; women are still discriminated against, there's still a gender pay gap, women are still not represented equally on boards, women retire with less money in their superannuation, sexual violence against women and women are over represented in homelessness, fleeing family violence and on average one woman a week is murdered, usually by a husband, typically when they go to leave a relationship," she said. "We want to shine a light on that ... and I challenge our team and the community to speak up when they see bias against women and girls."

