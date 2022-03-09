news, latest-news,

The City of Ballarat has provided more detail on its ambitious election priority document, including why the price of a road duplication project has almost doubled in four months. Dyson Drive has finally ticked over an average of 10,000 trips per day, mayor Daniel Moloney said, and council will push for it to be reclassified from a local road to a state government-controlled arterial road as part of the push to get it duplicated. An important north-south corridor in a major growth zone, Cr Moloney said the reclassification will unlock more funding opportunities - the cost of the duplication, as part of the Ballarat Link Road stage two, went up from about $35 million in November to $49 million in the latest council document. READ MORE: Roads, hubs, stadiums: Council's $440 million wishlist for Ballarat's future "The costs have gone up substantially after we've gone to the state government and shown them our figures and our workings and our business case modelling, and their feedback is that the nature of construction costs have gone up so much during the COVID period there needed to be additional contingency for that," Cr Moloney said. We also needed to allow for a whole range of flooding overlay and other issues in the area where it needs to go, so the figure that's changed is based on direct feedback from Regional Roads Victoria." Dyson Drive is the "number one road priority" for the city heading into this year's federal and state elections, according to a council document outlining advocacy for priority projects. Projects come under three tiers, with Dyson Drive and the Ballarat Link Road joined by a new regional recycling facility and the fast-tracking of the "Ballarat major events precinct" at Mars Stadium. Cr Moloney said other smaller projects were "shovel-ready" but required more funding, while others had already received commitments from state and federal campaigns. "What we've done, in our advocacy documents, is be really clear about where we're at for each of them, we've indicated it on the spectrum from idea or concept, through to shovel-ready," he said. "We want to have this as watertight as possible to make it such a convincing argument, especially heading to the state election, that this is what the city needs - we've done a lot of work with stakeholders, like Committee for Ballarat and Commerce Ballarat, and the universities, because it shouldn't just be a council idea, it has to be an all-of-city approach." Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said he agreed with pushing for the major projects. "(Council) are absolutely leading the way with the collaborative effort for the three to five key projects, that are very close to being finalised, and there's very strong agreement from the leaders in Ballarat that they should be the focus," he said. WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW "Are there others you can throw in? Absolutely, but we've all been conscious that this can't be a long shopping list." Commerce Ballarat chief executive Jodie Gillett said she was happy to see council pushing for the completion of the Mair Street upgrade, noting traders had already suffered through years of construction in stage one and for GovHub. "We've fixed half of it, which won't show the true benefits until we complete it right through stage two, and our organisation believes that will encourage a lot more investment into the CBD," she said, adding the Link Road is another key priority. "The completion of the Link Road is just absolutely critical, that's the project our organisation has identified as the most important to the city," she said. "There's no doubt, the Link Road is critical to get the trucks out of Doveton Street, that will absolutely create a brighter and more vibrant CBD, plus provides links for manufacturers and industry on that side of town - it's a no-brainer." Mr Poulton said the preparations required for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, where Ballarat could play a major role, was a "wildcard" for potential funding announcements. "The amenity around (Mars Stadium)- a railway station, parklands, walking paths, car parks, roadways - the bookends of Mars have to be invested in to make sure that facility is up to scratch by 2026," he said. "Regardless of an election cycle, that's just an announcement that's been so fortuitous for the city, and we'll be doing everything we can with state government and the Commonwealth Games Association to ensure we can pull that off. "I think that sits outside of the election advocacy, that decision will be taken regardless of an election, because the event's going to happen, but to put this event on, what do we need to do to make sure it happens?" IN THE NEWS Cr Moloney said council staff had shifted attention to preparing for the Games, as the four years will "go in the blink of an eye". "Our planning team is already flat out trying to get the strategic planning work done, and we've just got to focus where the more advanced ideas are," he said. "We're best to focus our efforts and limited planning opportunities to where we're ready to go, like Mars Stadium, and that will dominate the rest of this council term." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/91056c4a-3006-4cb2-b479-6fff93f1c7ea.jpg/r11_262_5029_3097_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg