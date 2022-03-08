news, latest-news, Ballarat rowing association, rowing, IWD, International Women's Day, BreaktheBias, Break the bias

Grey skies couldn't darken the Ballarat Rowing Association's International Women's Day (IWD) celebrations at the Lake Wendouree finish line on Tuesday, which gathered to commemorate the date and celebrate women in rowing. Federal member for Ballarat Catherine King opened the event and said the history of the sport was a suitable backdrop to view the IWD 2022 theme #BreakTheBias. "In Ballarat before the 1960s, girls didn't row, it was not a sport that girls participated in greatly, yet it is a fantastic sport for girls and women to be part of," she said. "Really [IWD] is about making sure women can participate in anything that they want to and how you go about doing that and breaking those barriers." The event was attended by rowing leaders and champions, including gold medalist Rosemary Popa. Ms Popa, who won gold for Australia rowing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, said this year's theme was about women believing in themselves. "It's understanding if it's an internal or external constraint that we feel as women, understanding that we actually have the power to change that," she said. Championing women in leadership positions and the gender pay gap were key areas raised by panellists as ongoing issues within society. Ms Popa said she had seen women in leadership positions within the sport grow over time. "Seeing women challenging and questioning the norm ... it's really refreshing now to see that there's a lot of women actually wanting to change that and being brave to not just accept that's their fate," she said. International rower and businesswoman Sarah Chibnall agreed things had changed in rowing, but there was still a way to go. "I think we've got a lot of intersections to look at, whether from the rowing perspective or International Women's Day," she said. "It's not just about sport, but it's not just about women, but also about diversity more generally ... for me, sustainability, diversity and equality are absolutely intrinsically linked." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/0f32aba9-e388-4bfc-ba03-dbd75d775363.jpg/r10_0_4780_2695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg