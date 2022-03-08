news, latest-news, Loreto College Ballarat, International Women's Day, 2022

Imagine this: two baby girls, born in Australia on the same day, in the same hospital and in the same maternity ward, side by side. But only one baby of the two was reasonably guaranteed a life coloured by equality of opportunity. Why? One was non-Indigenous and the other was Indigenous. The true story was relayed to a gathering of Loreto College students, teachers and alumnae on International Women's Day by one of the mothers, Kate Torney AO - a former Loreto Ballarat girl (class of 1985), journalist and now chief executive of the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation. "We both gave birth to girls on the same morning - my daughter was called Ruby and her daughter was called Pearl - it was the most extraordinary experience," Ms Torney said. "The two little girls entered the world on the same day, with the same amount of love and encouragement, but the odds were stacked against [Pearl]." Ms Torney implored the next generation of Loreto girls to follow in the footsteps of the "pioneering women" who founded the school and the educators who followed, all of whom recognised the transformative power of education. "[Education] is the gateway to equality," she said. "We must close the gap between the educational opportunities of the two girls who entered the world together [that day]." Ms Torney was one of three Loreto Ballarat women recognised in the school's Women in Time Inspiring Alumnae program on Tuesday morning. Also inducted was Maria Myers AC (class of 1964), a qualified social worker and lawyer, who has dedicated her life to involvement in various cultural, educational and environmental boards and not-for-profit organisations. She regaled her audience with tales of her school days, which had sheeted home to her the importance of inclusion, kindness and caring. "The sisters [at Loreto] were committed learned educationalists, who followed the example of Christ," she said. "Above all, [they instilled in me] that life meant a life of service - but it wasn't service alone, it was service with generosity, love and kindness." In an echo of John Locke, she added that the opportunity to serve on boards and support institutions was "part of the social contract" to which we all belong. Also inducted posthumously was Sister Cynthia Wright, who served Loreto and the wider Catholic community for nearly six decades. She was described as a gifted teacher and an inspiring, much-loved leader, mentor and friend to many.

