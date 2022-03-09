news, latest-news,

Poppy Douglass' stocks continue to rise with the North Ballarat young gun named in the 2022 Melbourne Vixens Academy. The academy is designed to develop and extend the pool of athletes in the high-performance pathway and gives 20 of the state's most promising players the opportunity to train alongside the Vixens and get a first taste of the elite environment. The program will prepare athletes for Victorian Fury selection with a long-term view of developing Super Netball players. Melbourne Vixens midcourt coach Susan Meaney, a former Diamond and Netball Victoria Hall of Fame member, will oversee the academy. "I think the most exciting thing is that we have players with varying levels of experience which is really exciting to work with, and to provide them that opportunity to believe in their abilities," Meaney said. "Just the depth of players that we are able to develop. The players all come from different pathways, there's not a cookie cutter pathway to go through, you are working with players that have the experience and others that are coming through. "The academy is able to expose the athletes to a Vixens training environment. It introduces them to the culture and the values, and to really replicate a little bit of what happens at the Vixens to prepare them to be ready to step into opportunities that come up." Douglass was an integral part of the North Ballarat side that finished undefeated on the top of the the last season. Former Roosters teammate Maggie Caris was a member of the Vixens academy last year, before being elevated to a Vixens training partner. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/98adb671-4ddc-4cfc-be4c-0df23055a48d.jpg/r3_0_2553_1441_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg