An 18-year-old accused of running at a service station attendant with a knife during one of two alleged armed robberies has been granted bail. Magistrate Lance Martin said this would likely be Jermaine Smith-Proctor's last chance to avoid spending long periods of time in prison. "You tell me you don't like that (being in custody) but it is inevitable if you continue to act out as you have in the past," he said. Smith-Proctor started a bail application at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday, with Mr Martin handing down his decision on Wednesday. The court heard Smith-Proctor allegedly attended a Wendouree service station about 5.15am on March 5, producing a 20cm knife and demanding cigarettes from the attendant. He allegedly told the attendant "I don't want to hurt you, but if you don't give me (cigarettes) I can do whatever". Police allegedly found laptops believed to be stolen with Forest Street Primary School stickers on them when they attended his bail address after identifying him from CCTV footage. Smith-Proctor was arrested after being found at an associate's house and he was charged with other offences, including a second alleged armed robbery at the Rumerz Tavern bottleshop in January. Police allege he was one of four co-offenders who produced a knife when the attendant tried to retrieve stolen bottles of liquor. Smith-Proctor and a co-accused allegedly chased the attendant behind the counter, and damaged a door lock trying to get to him. He's also alleged to have been involved with a shop theft at Stockland Wendouree in January, and was on bail for allegedly escaping custody and resisting police. Smith-Proctor's defence lawyer said he would be supervised on bail through youth justice, have programs to attend at the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative and receive treatment. "He has never been on supervised bail and he has never received mental health or drug and alcohol support before," he said. "He has spent a few nights in custody and he said that is something he doesn't want to experience again. Hopefully that will be a deterrent in itself." Mr Martin said he was satisfied Smith-Proctor had shown compelling reasons for bail and the risk could be reduced to an acceptable level. Conditions of bail include not to attend any service station, convenience store or licensed premises where alcohol is sold. Smith-Proctor will return to court in April for Mr Martin to check-in on his progress on bail. "In terms of the risk there is no way to sugar coat this, you initially present as an extreme risk to the community," Mr Martin said. "On two occasions there are serious allegations. There appears to be a very strong police case of you using a knife to advance towards the person in the shop. "That is highly risky and highly dangerous behaviour. If you step outside of those conditions of bail the police would see to have your bail revoked in the future." - with Alex Ford

