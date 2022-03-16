news, latest-news,

GAVIN Walsham says he is an "off and on" runner. He might run for a few months then stop for a couple. But he has found his stride for now. Walsham said what setting different running goals helped to keep him consistent and next week's Ballarat Begonia Classic gave him plenty of running motivation. His mother-in-law Annette Cameron died with breast cancer a few years ago. Every cent raised in entries to the Classic directly supports Ballarat's Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute. "Whenever something comes up to help spread a message of awareness, I try and do it," Walsham said. "Because this event is local, and the money stays local, I really encourage people to get involved." Walsham ran a full marathon in 2014 and had been training in bursts since then. READ MORE His running group, The Move Crew, started with a call-out at his gym Genesis, formerly Body and Soul, last year. Well-known community endurance runner Mick Marshall has been leading the pack and Walsham decided to sign up about October. He focused on training for the Melbourne half-marathon and enjoyed the social runs each week that have kept him fit and led him naturally into preparing for next week's Begonia Classic half-marathon. "I continue to do running on a more regular basis. I like setting different challenges," Walsham said. "I used to do Run Ballarat [for the hospital children's ward] every year and when that finished up I felt like I was left with a bit of a hole. I always used to really like the big crowd and fun day out. "Hopefully this event will become a bit like that." Ballarat Begonia Classic returns after a 16-year hiatus with a half-marathon (21.1 kilometres), a traditional 16km run - both about the streets of Ballarat - and a pet-friendly run and walk 6km lap of the lake. It comes a month after Ballarat Cycle Classic, which is the city's biggest mass participation event and FECRI's key fundraiser. FECRI is Australia's only regional cancer research program and, without any government funding, relies solely community and philanthropic support. The Institute carries out internationally-recognised research across a range of cancers, including highly aggressive triple-negative breast cancer, in a bid to unlock how cancers can evade the body's immune system. This also aims to promote better treatment options. What Walsham liked was that the Institute was sparked by Ballarat teenager Fiona Elsey, who started rallying for cancer research in her hometown. Fiona Elsey died in 1991 but events such as the cycle and Begonia classics help keep fuelling her legacy. Ballarat Begonia Classic is on March 20. Details: fecri.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/85ca678a-0c5d-4bda-a5b2-b88d23451eba.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg