'There are far too many firearms in this place', new Ballarat magistrate says

news, latest-news,

A magistrate said he suspected a woman's partner was the main culprit for having five firearms, ammunition and a variety of drugs in their bedroom, but the woman would also be sentenced for possessing them. "When your handbag and shoes and socks are sitting next to some firearms, you think the alarm bells would be going off," Magistrate Hugh Radford said. The woman, who won't be named because she avoided a conviction, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Mr Radford gave a sentence indication she would not serve a prison term if she pleaded guilty to the offending. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Simon Pearce said police searched a house in Alfredton in May 2021 and found a stolen rifle, four other guns, ammunition that matched some guns and drugs. The weapons were found in the woman and her partner Nathan Gartside's bedroom, with a black air rifle found standing up in the wardrobe next to 'various female shoes'. Gartside, who was subject to a firearms prohibition order, was sentenced in the County Court in February to three years and eight months' jail with a two year and seven month non-parole period. The woman's defence lawyer said she was otherwise of good character and had no prior convictions. "I suspect Gartside is the prime mover of all of this. If she is hanging out with him... he is most likely the one with the firearms but under the act she is nonetheless in possession of them," Mr Radford said. "Since I have been in Ballarat, there are far too many firearms hanging around in this place. I have to send a message of specific and general deterrence. "I have taken into account her plea and lack of priors, that is why I am giving a non custodial sentence." The woman was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order with no conviction. She was also disqualified from driving for two years for refusing a drug test in a separate driving incident. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/879ef3e4-3b00-4be8-8547-918018361e1b.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg