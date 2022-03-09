news, latest-news,

Hockey in Ballarat cannot reach its full potential unless a new facility is built, says the game's leaders. A committee has been formed comprising members of Hockey Ballarat, Hockey Victoria, Hockey Australia, Sports and Recreation Victoria and the City of Ballarat to facilitate a plan which will bring a national-standard facility to Ballarat. Just four years out from this city potentially playing host to numerous Commonwealth Games events, there is pace gathering for the facility to allow the sport to grow even further. MORE SPORT Three sites have been earmarked for a planed three pitch centre: an extension of the current Prince of Wales Park, which is the most problematic due to other tenants, Victoria Park and potentially the John Valves site should council or the state government be able to purchase it. Hockey Ballarat president Tony Ford said Ballarat needed more pitches for the amount of players wishing to join clubs. "There's been a feasibility study and it's confirmed the need for extra facilities, we simply haven't got the room for our hockey players," he said. "We need a three pitch facility which includes club rooms, women and men change rooms which we have based around AFL designs, function rooms, capacity for 800-900 spectators and be high-tech wet-based surface. "We have some plans in place, but we're just waiting on final costings of site selections. Obviously the council will have a big say in that." WestVic president Grahame Williams said it was clear that another facility was needed. "There is another new club starting this year in Lucas and right now all they can do is train at Ballarat Grammar, but once it gets darker they'll need access to lights and we don't have that room," he said. "Every club has at least two teams but right now, we just can't grow as clubs can't find windows to train. We're at capacity now." Ford said his goal would be to see Ballarat have a national-standard facility which would allow for events such as Masters Games, country and state championships and be able to host international touring teams.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/d2ea9928-54d7-48cf-aa09-208170189492.JPG/r0_414_5568_3560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg