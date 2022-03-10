news, latest-news,

One of Victoria's leading law firms has raised its concern with the rights and responsibilities of riders taking part in e-scooter trials, encouraging people to learn what is covered as part of the trial. While riders taking part in Ballarat's e-scooter trial, operated by Neuron Mobility, are covered by $20 million public liability insurance and an additional third party cover, greater than what is required by law, they might still be faced with a substantial bill if involved in an accident while doing the wrong thing. Both insurance policies are provided by Neuron at no additional cost to the customer, but the Neuron website states that they do not provide cover if riders do not wear a helmet, are under 16 or over 75, are over the legal alcohol limit or under the influence of drugs, or if an accident is caused by breaking local rules or Neuron's terms of service and riding rules. Because the e-scooters are only able to be ridden as part of the trial - private e-scooters remain illegal to use on public roads and paths - they are not covered by the Traffic Accident Commission like accidents in cars or motorcycles would be because they do not meet the criteria of the Road Safety Act. In order to participate in the trial, operators were required to have public liability coverage of at least $20 million and provide personal injury insurance to riders. Maurice Blackburn principal lawyer Dimi Ioannou said people needed to be aware of the dangers of riding the e-scooters and what could happen in a worst case scenario. IN OTHER NEWS: "When sharing the road, it's important that people do know their rights and responsibilities because if you cause serious injury to another person, you could be up for a significant medical legal cost and also be responsible to pay for their loss of earnings if you cause them serious injuries," she said. "There should be more communication around it and more FAQs in relation to how e-scooters are used and the dangers, because since the trial has been implemented, so many cases have been reported of people suffering serious accidents." Ms Ioannou said the law firm had received a number of enquiries from people involved in e-scooter accidents while taking part in the trial program, but also while riding private e-scooters. "At Maurice Blackburn, we've received a number of enquiries already where people have been injured as a result of coming off a scooter and we're currently investigating their claims. We've received enquiries for the e-scooters that have been distributed in the municipalities of Melbourne, Yarra, Port Phillip and Ballarat, but we've also received enquiries regarding privately owned e-scooters," she said. "I think the community needs to be aware of the rules involved. They can go quite fast, so they have to be mindful to travel at a safe speed. Don't exceed the speed limit, always keep a proper lookout to make sure that you don't collide with pedestrians, make sure that you don't have passengers on the back, make sure you're not drinking while you're riding an e-scooter. "As a personal injury lawyer, and I've been representing claimants for over 20 years, hearing about all these e-scooter accidents and people being admitted to hospital because they're suffering serious injuries is quite alarming." A Neuron spokesperson said in a statement the combination of its public liability insurance and third party cover provided added piece of mind to riders and the general public. "The extended cover complements Neuron's existing $20 million public liability insurance, along with the company's personal accident insurance. This goes well beyond what is required by law and beyond what riders of private e-scooters or bikes typically have," the statement said. "Third party insurance provides protection for accidental injuries or property damage to a third party (like a pedestrian or car owner) that a rider might cause during their ride. Third party insurance provides assurance - for both riders and other street users - that a rider can meet their liabilities for any injuries or damage they might cause. Like other insurance products, people must be riding within the law to be covered by it. "Insurance outcomes are always dependent on the specific incident. That said, we have a low incident rate across Australia and the number of e-scooter incidents involving third parties is extremely small, but we know that being fully covered is important for many riders, as well as the wider public." With riders not covered if they are not following road rules while riding the e-scooters, Ballarat Highway Patrol acting Senior Sergeant Andy Rigg previously told The Courier police were still noticing people riding inappropriately. "We still quite often and frustratingly see people riding scooters without helmets, we see dual riding and I think one of the biggest ones is the underage riding that still seems to be occurring," he said. "While there seems to be some improvement, it's still a concern and it's something that we're paying as much attention to as we can."

