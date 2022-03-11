It's camouflage with a twist for this quirky moth

community,

Although not difficult to see in the green grass in the accompanying photo, this moth would be almost invisible among dead gumleaves on the forest floor. It is a bright twisted moth, with the twisted part of the name coming from its wings often being slightly twisted, rather than perfectly flat. This results in it even more resembling a dead gumleaf. It also has the habit of holding its body to one side, perhaps another example of camouflage. With a wingspan of 50mm, it is not a small moth. The front edge of its wing is surprisingly straight. The three black spots along the front of the wings are diagnostic for this species. The colour and pattern of this moth varies across its range. This specimen is duller than most, so it doesn't live up to its name of being bright. Like fallen gumleaves, some have a strong yellow tone, while others are pinker; others have more spots. This one is similarly-coloured underneath. Some moths have very different colours beneath their wings. There is a similar greyer species, known as the grey twisted moth. It has slightly different markings on its wings and neither species is commonly seen. The caterpillars are slender and rather leathery; they feed on gumleaves. The scientific name is Parepisparis lutosaria. Although occurring across most of south-eastern Australia, it is not often reported in the Ballarat district, but is probably not uncommon, its "dead gum-leaf" camouflage making it difficult to discover. Most moths are well-camouflaged. Other well-hidden insects seen at present include green leaf-like katydids (in the grasshopper family) and large mantids, the colour of dry grass. Leaf-curling spiders are hiding inside dry leaves they curl into shape and lift up into their webs. Many birds of interest were seen at the Werribee Treatment Plant during an outing by local bird observers a couple of weeks ago. Among them were several species of migratory waders, including black-tailed godwit, marsh sandpiper, greenshank and curlew sandpiper. These will soon be crossing the equator to their breeding areas in northern Asia. They will nest there during our late autumn and early winter. Other waterbirds of interest at Werribee were the Cape Barren goose, brolga, glossy ibis, little egret, Lewin's rail, common tern and little tern. Most of these are scarce in the Ballarat district. The two terns are coastal birds, never present around Ballarat. The total number of species for the day was an impressive 79, including non-waterbirds such as brown quail and blue-winged parrot. I found this caterpillar in Alfredton; it is one I have never seen before. Are the markings its eyes, or will they be patterns on its wings? R.B., Alfredton. This is the caterpillar of the vine hawk-moth (Hippotion celerio). Most hawk-moth caterpillars have that spine at the rear. It is harmless. Several species have similar eye-like marks. The true eyes are at the front of the body, mostly withdrawn in the photo. The eye-like marks become larger and more prominent when the head is withdrawn. The large caterpillar feed mostly on leaves of grape vines. The moth is large and brown with a few pale stripes and a red colour on its rear wings. It doesn't have any eye-like markings on its wings. It feeds by hovering at flowers. Some caterpillars of this species are brown rather than green, perhaps due to age.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/13a56db5-8ee1-48ef-8161-d9bdd5f7a234.jpg/r0_186_2016_1325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg