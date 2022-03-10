Victim feared for life as man threatened to chop off her head with sword

news, latest-news,

A woman thought she was going to be killed when she woke to a man pointing a sword at her and screaming he would chop her head off. Dougal Macalister-Mitchell, 31, had been using methamphetamine and had stopped taking his medication for schizophrenia when he made the threat to kill while holding the weapon. The Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday heard the victim woke about 3am on January 8 to Macalister-Mitchell sitting on the end of her bed holding a sword. IN OTHER NEWS: Police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Simon Pearce said he grabbed and squeezed the victim's wrists and held her hair with the sword in front of her face saying 'I will cut your head off'. "The victim really felt the accused was going to kill her," he said. Macalister-Mitchell walked outside the house and the victim locked the front door. He smashed windows, causing $700 damage and police later found him walking from the property after the victim called police. Defence lawyer Matthew Neilson said his client only knew the victim for two months prior to the incident and had been living with her because he had no where else to stay. He said Macalister-Mitchell had lapsed into a state of psychosis due to heavy methamphetamine use and not taking his medication for schizophrenia. "His condition has improved greatly in custody," Mr Neilson said. The sword was an ornamental piece in the house and Macalister-Mitchell had taken it from the wall. Magistrate Hugh Radford said the victim would have been 'completely petrified for her life'. "She was a Good Samaritan who provided a roof over your head until you got yourself sorted out," he said. "This is a serious matter. I have got to send a message of deterrence to you and other people. Macalister-Mitchell was sentenced to 18-months' imprisonment with a 12-month non-parole period. If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14. Contact 1800 RESPECT for family violence support. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/11c7d286-df04-4904-9e6b-6ae407843833.jpg/r0_51_1020_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg