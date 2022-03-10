news, latest-news,

While Olympic Games may call and world championships beckon, rowing phenom Katrina Werry will always have the support of her hometown. On Thursday night, the 28-year-old was crowned Ballarat's Sportswoman of the Year for the third time in five years. Werry is the seventh athlete to receive the honour three or more times since the award's inception in 1975. Werry's mother Mary accepted the award on her behalf, with the two-time world champion interstate due to training commitments. The honour follows Werry's Hollioake Medallion win in recognition of her excellence in a team sport at the Ballarat Sportsmens' Clubs awards night month last month. The Ballarat Clarendon College graduate had a busy year on the water, headlined by a finals berth at the Olympics. As a member of the women's eight, she helped Australia to a fifth-placed finish at Tokyo. It was the first time Werry had represented her country at the Olympics. "There was something very special about putting on the Olympic polo and seeing the rings on my chest," she told The Courier of the honour last year. "It was just a surreal moment having worked so hard for so long. "I'm just so proud and so honored to finally achieve this goal that I've been dreaming for so long." Domestically, Werry was a member of the National Training Centre crew which won the open women's eight title at the Australian Championships. She also earned selection in Victoria's senior women's eight that will compete for the Queen's Cup at the Australian Rowing Championships later this month. The regatta is scheduled to take place in Penrith from March 28 to April 3 though contingency dates and locations are being considered due to the recent extreme weather in New South Wales. The night's other honours, Sportsgirl of the Year, Sports Administrator Award and Blackbourn Encouragement Award and Spirit of Sport Award, were not awarded for a second-consecutive year due to COVID-compromised seasons.

