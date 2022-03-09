Man flown to hospital after truck crash near Clunes

news, latest-news,

UPDATE, 4.20pm: The driver of a truck, which rolled near Clunes, is being flown to the Alfred Hospital. The truck, which was carrying soil, rolled on Creswick Road, near Mclennans Road just after 2.30pm on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle is extensively damaged. Police at the scene told The Courier the road will be closed for at least the next hour. EARLIER: An Air Ambulance has been dispatched to a truck rollover near Clunes. Emergency crews were called to Creswick Road, near Slaughteryard Road, just after 2.30pm on Wednesday afternoon. The Courier understands the tip truck involved rolled twice before landing back on its wheels, however it is not clear what caused the incident. A CFA spokesperson confirmed that five vehicles responded to the incident and were still on the scene. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed paramedics were on scene, with one patient requiring treatment. The patient was extricated about 3.30pm. An air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene. Further information, including the patient's age and gender, is not available at this time. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/89599638-ad45-422a-9fb4-9a88bc16271d.jpg/r0_974_3091_2720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg