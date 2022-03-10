Bikie gang member faces court over violent brawl at Ballarat bar

news, latest-news,

A game of pool at a Ballarat hospitality venue turned into a violent brawl with a gang of bikies for two brothers. One of the attackers and member of the Nomads outlaw motorcycle club was sentenced at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for his involvement in the affray. Police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Simon Pearce said 26-year-old Reece Wangman was one of 11 bikies at the Sporting Globe on June 30, 2021. The two brothers were playing a game of pool, one of them spoke to a Nomads member and there appeared to be some sort of disagreement, the court heard. The members surrounded the man and struck him to the face with a closed fist before Wangman headbutted and punched him. Another member struck the victim to the head four times and another member hit the second brother. Leading Senior Constable Pearce said Wangman was involved in dragging the victim in a headlock towards the wall. Staff at the venue called police and investigators obtained CCTV footage which allowed them to identify all people involved. Police arrested Wangman in July at his workplace. One victim made a statement of no complaint and no other statements were made, which meant the prosecution could not allege they suffered any injuries. Defence lawyer Alex Cini said the whole incident was quick, lasting about two or three minutes. He said Wangman had no other outstanding criminal matters and he had taken the matter seriously. "This is very antisocial behaviour," Magistrate Hugh Radford said. "The responses are completely disproportionate." Mr Radford gave a sentencing indication that Wangman would receive a community corrections order and a fine if he pleaded guilty to the charge of affray. He said he took into account Wangman's limited prior criminal history. Wangman accepted the indication and was fined $2000 without conviction. He will complete a 12-month community corrections order with treatment and rehabilitation and offending behaviour programs. "If you came back to the courts for similar type of offending, aggressive antisocial behaviour involving bikies and brawls, it would be not a question of if but how long a prison term would be," Mr Radford said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/8efe014d-9c89-458b-8162-c81f46a2494a.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg