news, latest-news,

Electricity distributor Powercor has narrowed the cause of repeated blackouts throughout the Central Highlands and Macedon Ranges to just 400 metres. After yesterday narrowing their search to a a 20-kilometre stretch between Blackwood and Trentham, crews focused today on a 400-metre stretch of powerlines along Martin Street South in Blackwood. The stretch was identified overnight as the location of the fault. Powercor crews have been looking for the fault, originally located anywhere along a 260-kilometre length of powerlines, for the past 10 days. The blackouts have been affecting areas including Trentham, Blackwood, Tylden and the surrounding areas, with seven outages since February 23 as of Wednesday causing frustration for both residents and businesses. The closer location was identified after crews installed fault detectors along the 20-kilometre section and deactivated a network safety switch last night to help detect a more precise location for investigation. A momentary power outage at 10.52pm last night narrowed down this location. "While we are still yet to identify the exact cause of the outages, we are significantly closer to locating and fixing the issue," Powercor said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon. READ MORE: "Residents will today see Powercor crews from Kyneton, Ballarat and Ardeer inspecting and replacing electrical equipment such as insulators, transformers, high-voltage leads and lightning surge arrestors on seven high-voltage poles in Blackwood. To allow them to safely conduct this work, we needed to turn off power to a small number of customers in the area. We contacted these customers directly about this work." While Powercor previously stated the faults were not caused by Rapid Earth Fault Current Limiter devices, they were causing some problems in the search for the fault. "Our attempts to locate the fault site have been complicated by the use of a safety switch called a Rapid Earth Fault Current Limiter (REFCL) on the main powerline into this area," the statement said. "While the REFCL is activating as designed to prevent bushfires from being caused by electrical assets, it cuts off the power extremely quickly, making it difficult to find the fault as there is typically no visible damage to the network. "Last night's mild weather conditions allowed us to safely and temporarily turn off the REFCL protecting this area. This helped us to better identify and record the fault when it occurred." Powercor said it was also conducting further inspections of the powerline to identify any potential future issues and customers would continue to be updated. "We are doing everything to address the reliability issues being experienced by customers in this area," the statement said. "In the long term, the reliability of our networks is supported by an extensive, annual program of asset inspection, maintenance and augmentation as well as vegetation management. "Increasingly, how we plan and design our networks to be reliable well into the future is being influenced by the need to be resilient to hotter summers, more erratic weather conditions and longer bushfire seasons which are now more common in our environment." Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/87ee40b5-9ca8-44e8-b114-72f9f98a9e5e.jpg/r0_226_1512_1080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg