news, latest-news, Rotary Club, Alfredton, Floods, Pets, Animals, Donate, Lismore

Help us help them. This is the passionate plea from Rotary Clubs across Ballarat which have joined forces to collect donations for pets in flood-affected areas in NSW. Alfredton Rotary Club governor elect Kathy Rivett said her club had been in contact with other rotaries around Lismore while they had received donations for people, pet aid was in short supply. "Once we get it up there, they'll distribute it to the people who need it, which is fabulous - rotaries are in the business of helping people, and here we are helping people again," Ms Rivett said. "There's enough stress when you've lost all your possessions and your house without having to worry how you're going to feed your pets." Floods have devastated much of Australia's east coast in recent weeks following heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of people and animals displaced, and homes and critical infrastructure destroyed. The rotary call-out for donations includes pet food, bandages, medical supplies, bedding, leads, bowls, and pet shampoo. "Whatever people use for their pets ... they're going to have to replace everything, so if we can reduce that little bit of stress for them, it will make a difference," Ms Rivett said. "If you imagine all of Ballarat with all the pets here and nowhere to go and buy stuff for them - that's what they need." Ms Rivett said worming tablets were required for animals that had consumed food or water contaminated by flood waters, and transport volunteers were welcome. "If they've got a truck they're not using, or if they want to drive it themselves up there, you can get into Lismore now," she said. The donation drive, led by the Alfredton Rotary Club, has also connected with a rotary district in South Australia, which are sourcing hay and fodder donations for farm animals. Ms Rivett said the response so far had been good but there was room for more donations. "We've got some stuff arriving every few minutes of people coming with a can of food or a bag of food or a box for food," she said. "Really, anything is appreciated." Snippers Barber on Little Bridge Street is accepting donations for the drive 9.30am-5pm weekdays. Donations can be dropped off directly to the club at the Ballarat Showgrounds main pavilion, via Howitt Street entry, between 8.30am and 3pm on March 15-16 and 21-23. Outside of these hours donations can be made by prior arrangement with the Alfredton Rotary Club who can be contacted via their Facebook page. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/1038cdce-bf97-46ea-8621-c4ae706a98e9.jpg/r2_247_5565_3390_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg