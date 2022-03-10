Loved former country cop honoured in emotional service

news, latest-news,

Family and friends gathered in a Ballarat East church to farewell a much-loved former police officer on Wednesday afternoon. Alex "Jock" McCann was remembered as a man with a "kind spirit" and "generous heart" at the moving service. The veteran police officer, who was aged 79, died in late February. Those who gathered all had different reasons for doing so - he was a father, husband, uncle, cousin, grandpa and friend. But all gathered remembered him as a hard worker and as a loving, wise, loyal, patient, honest and caring man with a "great sense of humour". Symbols of the life he had lived and what he valued, including his police hat, builder's overalls and a Western Bulldogs scarf, were displayed. Born in Scotland on November 17, 1942, McCann was the second youngest of four children. His son, Calum McCann, told the service that his father's family migrated to Australia - travelling by ship on what was a four-week journey - when he was aged 12. They moved in with his uncle in North Williamstown and he attended St Mary's Primary School and then Williamstown Tech School. It was there that he discovered a passion for woodwork and led him to a carpenter and joiner apprenticeship at the Newport Rail Yards. His skill set took him overseas in 1965, where he worked on civil engineering projects in England and Scotland before returning to Melbourne. He married Sandra in February 1971, with whom he had three sons - Calum, Ross and Calvin. Together the couple owned a plumbing and renovation company in Footscray, which was later sold, yet still exists today. It was in 1975 that McCann joined Victoria Police and discovered his true calling in the force. "Dad loved the job. It was something that attracted action - the thrill of chasing crooks, the good times, and the laughs that came with it," his son said, adding he and his brothers loved hearing the stories he would return home with. McCann, who was described as tough and who did not stand for bullies, first started working in Laverton, which was described as a "great training ground for him". In his first couple of weeks he responded to a call about a man shooting a gun on the street. While others ran from the scene, McCann ran towards it. The man shot at McCann but missed, and he was eventually brought to the ground by the fresh-faced officer. Years later he responded to a violent domestic incident in which a man was shooting inside his house with his wife inside. McCann acted on instinct, made a beeline for the man and after an altercation he was able to subdue him. He was later given a bravery award for his actions. His police career took him to numerous police units and stations across Melbourne, including what is now known as the highway patrol at Ballarat. It was while working in this role that he met his partner, Cynthia, with whom he travelled the world and enjoyed the following 40 years with. In 1998 he took a job at the one-person police station at Gordon, where he worked until his retirement in 2011. He was known for stopping to chat to people from all walks of life and thrived as the small country town's policeman in the 13 years he worked there. The service heard how McCann was spoken highly of within the force and despite his jokes, he was regarded for his leadership and the support he gave to young police officers. "To sum up his career, he was feared by those who preyed on the weak, however as firm as he was, he was fair - unless you're a car thief," Calum said. Aside from his passion for policing, McCann was remembered for always having a beer in hand and for his tireless work ethic - particularly in building and renovating houses. But while he never stopped working, he loved his family and his face would always "light up" when he saw his grandchildren. "Dad taught us the mental strength of never giving in or giving up, regardless of the hurdles ahead," Calum said. "He taught us to be strong, to fear nothing and nobody - something he showed us right until the end." A photo slideshow of precious memories and milestones was played to the song he would often sing, "Danny Boy". The service concluded with a reading of the police oath. His casket was carried from the church, led by a police piper, through a guard of honour.

