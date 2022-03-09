news, latest-news,

JABS are back from Thursday at the community vaccination centre based in Main Road after a week on hold. Grampians Health, formerly known of Ballarat Health Services, confirmed COVID-19 vaccinations would be available throughout the upcoming long weekend, including Monday's Labour Day holiday. The temporary closure of the Mercure-based hub allowed for the team to step up community out-reach work, including pop-up clinics for Federation University students in O Week. There will be extended hours for the clinic in a bid to help meet after-school demand for children aged five to 11, who are now becoming due for their second COVID-19 vaccination dose. IN OTHER NEWS Extra jab times will remain by appointment only next Tuesday, then Monday and Tuesdays for the fortnight after from 3.30-6pm. Walk-in jabs in the evening will be available on Wednesdays, March 23 and 30, at Grampians' Health smaller Drummond Street clinic from 4-7pm. About three in four children in central Ballarat have received their first jab. This is slightly lower in some outer suburbs. Meanwhile, the Creswick Road drive-through testing clinic will remain open, 9am to 2pm, at the long weekend. Grampians Health, in a media statement, said the site "continues to be busy each day with people requiring testing, which is a great indication that the Ballarat community are still being vigilant when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms". City of Ballarat recorded 167 new COVID-19 infections on Monday. The tally for known active cases in the city dropped by more than 200 people to 1021. The number of Victorians in hospital with COVID-19 has dropped to less than 200 people. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/d4ac4bb5-4120-49af-8880-71e4dee79e10.jpg/r11_247_4792_2948_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg