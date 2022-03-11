news, latest-news,

DESTINY awaits the Ballarat Bolts are they prepare for the Cricket Victoria North West (A) One Day Competition Grand Final which will be played at Eastern Oval on Sunday. It is hoped a big crowd will get along to support the Ballarat team which is looking to win back-to-back titles when they clash with Holy Trinity. For coach Emily McNeight it's a proud day to see her team again fighting for the title again. "I'm very proud of all the girls, they've played a fantastic season," she said. "If there's a little disappointment it's the fact we didn't get the seconds through (who lost the semi final), but the firsts have done a great job all season and have been sensational." Despite being the reigning title holders, there's a sense of unfinished business ahead of the Bolts who lost the grand final the last time it was hosted in Ballarat. Last season's victory came on enemy territory at Melbourne University. "We were up at Melbourne Uni last season, so to have it on our home deck it'll be pretty special," McNeight said. "We hosted the first one day final we were in which we lost so it will be great to be able to get a win at home this time if we can." But it won't be easy for the Bolts against a Holy Trinity side which was more than competitive last time they played. The Bolts scored a huge 10-wicket win in round two when Lillee Berensen (37 not out) and Imogen O'Brien (28 not out) carried them home in a small chase, but the second match, played at Eastern Oval was much tighter. That day Holy Trinity managed to bat its full complement of overs reaching 8-110. The Bolts were far from comfortable in the chase, losing three early wickets until Nicole Edwards, Freya Palmer and McNeight herself managed to steady the ship to get them home in the 25th over. "They are a very competitive team, it'll be a terrific match no doubt," McNeight said of Holy Trinity, who qualified for the grand final with a 24-run win over Clifton Hill, again batting through its innings before bowling the opposition out. McNeight said this year's Ballarat Bolts had shown a huge amount of growth, despite a raft of changes in the off-season. "We've got a different group again this year the way we've jelled together extremely well, we couldn't be more proud of how everyone has gone," she said. "Fingers crossed we can get a big crowd to come and watch us on the day and help get us over the line." The weather looks good with a top of 26 degrees predicted. The match at Eastern Oval begins at 1pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/94c498ac-bf06-4cf4-82ee-6bff49f0704d.jpg/r31_296_4604_2880_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg