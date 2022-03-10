coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Thursday, March 10 NEW CASES: 197 (up from 167 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1031 (up from 1021 yesterday) Ballarat has recorded 197 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to midnight Wednesday, an increase on cases reported the day before. The number of active cases in the city has increased by ten to 1031, compared to 1021 in the previous reporting period. In other areas: Victoria has reported eight COVID-19 deaths and another 7779 infections. Of the new cases, 5270 were from rapid antigen tests and 2509 from PCR lab tests, the health department confirmed on Thursday. The number of Victorians in hospital declined overnight by eight, to 188 patients. This includes 32 people in intensive care with three on ventilation. There are 39,610 active cases in the state. Victoria now has 61.7 per cent of adults vaccinated with three doses. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

