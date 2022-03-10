Support for harm minimisation approach to policing illicit drug use

news, latest-news,

An expert group will consider a possible trial to change how illicit drug use is policed in Victoria, despite the state government rejecting a decriminalisation push. Reason Party Leader Fiona Patten introduced a bill late last month to decriminalise illicit drug use and possession, shifting the focus from punishment to treatment. Under her proposal, police would issue a mandatory notice and referral of drug education or treatment to those found to have used or possessed an illicit drug. IN OTHER NEWS: If they comply, there will be no finding of guilt and no criminal offence recorded. The bill is set to be defeated when it is next debated in parliament, with both the Victorian government and opposition flagging their intention to vote it down. However, Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes on Wednesday offered a concession to investigate future reforms. "The government will convene a working group with police, health professionals, addiction specialists amongst others to give advice to the minister for health and the minister for police on possible infringement trial options," she told parliament. "There is no location for any potential trial." Illicit drugs won't become legal under a potential trial and would instead result in treatment notices being handed to users. Uniting, a service which delivers drug and alcohol treatment services in Ballarat, has shared its position in support of a harm minimisation approach to the use and possession of small quantities of illicit drugs. Uniting Vic.Tas chief executive Bronwyn Pike said the proposed bill was a step in the right direction. "Sadly, there's widespread possession and use of illicit drugs in our community, but we know that criminalising this just hasn't worked - it hasn't stopped or significantly reduced drug use nor has it reduced drug-related harm," she said. "We believe there has to be a new approach, one which acknowledges drug use as a health issues through harm minimisation. This will ultimately save lives. "However if we're going to direct the focus on harm minimisation and treatment programs, these programs need to be properly funded and resourced for to be effective." Uniting acting general manager alcohol and other drugs services Adrian Webber said early intervention and treatment was key to minimising the harm associated with drug use. "Every day, we see the harm of illicit drug dependence and the impact on both the individual and their loved ones," Mr Webber said. "We see the devastating impact for people who get caught up in the criminal justice system for using small amounts of illicit substances and the long-term impact this can have on them. "A health and harm minimisation first approach will remove some of the stigma, but most importantly, it will help more people begin their road to recovery." The conversation comes as a new approach to sentencing drug-addicted offenders has launched at Ballarat through the Drug Court. The court will provide intense supervision, treatment and rehabilitation for 35 offenders, aiming to break the cycle of drug abuse and criminality. There were 378 drug offences recorded in Ballarat in 2021, relating to use, possession, cultivation, dealing or trafficking, according to the Crime Statistics Agency. But it is widely recognised in the justice system drug-use is an underlying factor behind a broad range of offending. Parliamentary Budget Office costings of Ms Patten's decriminalisation proposal, seen by AAP, indicate it would save the state $133 million due to reduced drug enforcement activity in courts and prisons from 2021/22 to 2031/32. That would be partially offset by a $52.9 million fall in drug-related fines revenue, leaving the budget $80.1 million better off over the 10-year span. Drug use is estimated to cost Victoria $8.2 billion a year in policing, court, prison, health and rehabilitation impacts as well as lost income, as per Victoria Police's 2020/25 drug strategy. Premier Daniel Andrews said the economics of the state's drugs laws weren't the only factor to consider. "There are many things that would save money, whether they are good things to do or not is another thing," he told reporters. "I'm not here to make any announcements about reforming the way the law relates to illicit drugs." Ahead of the bill's impending defeat, Ms Patten said it wasn't the end of her campaign. "This bill starts that conversation around treating the use of drugs differently - seeing it as a health issue, not one that should be stigmatised or criminalised," she said in a video posted to her social media account. Australian Associated Press If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

