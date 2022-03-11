news, latest-news,

REBEL Chelsea Jew set out wanting to help get more girls playing football. Working in a small team with Western Bulldogs youth leadership project, they enlisted help from AFLW footballer Bonnie Toogood. Chelsea loved playing the game and hoped to at least have made a difference in encouraging everyone to be more open-minded about females on the field. Toogood helped the Ballarat project team in forming a plan to promote football for girls and the health and well-being benefits in playing football, as well as tackling some of the social and cultural barriers to getting more girls in the game. Chelsea is in the Greater Western Victoria Rebels' talent program and her home club has been Lake Wendouree since she started playing football about five years ago. She said having Toogood on her side really bolstered the cause. "It's definitely improved a lot for girls. When I first came to the footy club, girls were more separate from the boys but now there's more [representative] opportunities with the Rebels and V/Line Cup," Chelsea said. "There are more girls getting involved. People are starting to see girls can play footy and it's not just seen as a boys' sport. "...Just hearing Bonnie's perspective shows you can get to the AFL - it is a pathway. I hope we made a difference and more people are thinking about footy as being for girls." Toogood, aged 24, has been on the 'Dogs' AFLW list about as long as Chelsea has been playing football. She chose netball for sport in her teenage years because there was no clear path for girls out of under-12 football. A netball coach later encouraged Toogood to try an AFLW talent search. Toogood said much had changed in women's football in her time at the top but there were still a lot of misconceptions about life as an AFLW athlete - it was still far from a full-time profession like the men's league. "I feel the best way to raise awareness is to share experience and stories," Toogood said. "A few young girls in the [leadership] program have played footy and what challenges I had faced. "...I tell the girls if you love it, and it's what you want to do, then every time there is a negative comment keep going and prove yourself." Toogood was a guest speaker in a school for the group to help share her story as part of their project. Western Bulldogs youth leadership project is a six-month program for students aged 14-16. The program focuses on community leadership and understanding. Participants complete a social impact project. Applications for students in Ballarat, Ararat and the Pyrenees shires are open: westernbulldogs.com.au/foundation Western Bulldogs host Ballarat's first AFLW match for premiership points at Mars Stadium on Sunday, first bounce at 3.10pm. IN OTHER NEWS If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/87b34e77-fce4-4722-956e-3d3bdee8d8f0.jpg/r0_682_4032_2960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg