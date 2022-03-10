news, latest-news,

The public will be allowed to walk through the new fernery at the Ballarat Botanical Gardens for the first time after it opened in time for 70th edition of the Begonia Festival. The new fernery is a recreation of the original gothic-style fernery that existed in the mid-1880s and was built as part of the stage one works on the fernery precinct. The works cost council $1.7 million after being originally budgeted at 1.4 million in the 2015 council budget. The completed structure does not include any permanent landscaping at this stage, but will have a roped path to lead through to the existing fernery along with some small planting and will act as 'mainly the entrance to the fernery'. READ MORE: Council is currently working on landscaping plans as part of stage two of the project, which will be put before councillors later this year. Landscaping is mooted to included a new gateway from Wendouree Parade, landscaping inside and at the rear of the structure and footpaths connecting the fernery to the rest of the gardens. Stage two may also include additional structures to complement the recently completed fernery structure. Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said council hoped to decide on plans for stage two by the middle of the year. "It's important that we look back on the past and see how much has developed and changed since that period of time. To have a reminder of our past and reminder of the importance of the Begonia Festival here as part of the fernery redevelopment I think is quite exciting," he said. "Council will be presented over the next few months with a range of different options, those options for the next stage of the fernery will just be from the most basic levels of tying in the landscaping to other parts of the garden but also options that will show the potential extension of the structure as well. "Those options will come to council, it'll ultimately have to go to a future meeting, decide on the scope of what stage two looks like and from the stage two plans, that determines the budget that's required for it, and then we have a clear picture to go forward." Friends of the Botanical Gardens acting president Robert Selkirk said the group was 'absolutely delighted' to see the new fernery structure opened. "We have been waiting for a period of probably nearly 20 years now for all this to happen and finally, we've got to this stage, so from the Friends' point of view, we're absolutely delighted to be here this morning and to see the structure and we look forward to the whole project being completed. "I think it means a tremendous amount for the people of Ballarat. I've been in Ballarat all my life and I can remember the old fernery part of it is still up there and I think people of my generation have also got vivid memories of the original fernery. "Everybody who has lived in Ballarat is very familiar with the old fernery and it's really part of Ballarat and part of the botanical gardens, particularly. It's an iconic part of the gardens and we certainly look forward to the whole thing being completed."

